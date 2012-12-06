Reebok Classics Is Re-Releasing Dominique Wilkins’ “Pump Twilight Zone” On Christmas Eve

One of the most popular Pump basketball shoes of all time, the “Pump Twilight Zone” will be releasing in the original in-game colorway (white/red/grey), Wilkins’ Slam Dunk Championship colorway (grey/red/silver) and his amateur days colorway (black/white/red).

The “Pump Twilight Zone” collection drops Christmas Eve at key retailers, including Foot Locker, Finish Line, Footaction, Shoe Palace, Jimmy Jazz, City Gear, Shoe City, Villa, Reebok.com and more for $120.

