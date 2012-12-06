Reebok Classics Is Re-Releasing Dominique Wilkins’ “Pump Twilight Zone” On Christmas Eve

Earlier this year, Reebok Classics came correct with a re-release of Dominique Wilkins‘ signature sneaker – the “Pump Twilight Zone” – and now because of that original success, additional colorways of the iconic sneaker will be hitting retail outlets on Christmas Eve.
One of the most popular Pump basketball shoes of all time, the “Pump Twilight Zone” will be releasing in the original in-game colorway (white/red/grey), Wilkins’ Slam Dunk Championship colorway (grey/red/silver) and his amateur days colorway (black/white/red).
The “Pump Twilight Zone” collection drops Christmas Eve at key retailers, including Foot Locker, Finish Line, Footaction, Shoe Palace, Jimmy Jazz, City Gear, Shoe City, Villa, Reebok.com and more for $120.