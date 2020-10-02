Getty Image
DimeMag

Report: Bam Adebayo Will Miss Game 2 Of The 2020 Finals With A Shoulder Injury

TwitterAssociate Editor

The Miami Heat will have to win Game 2 of the NBA Finals without one of their most important players. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Bam Adebayo will not suit up for the Heat’s second tilt against the Los Angeles Lakers due to a shoulder injury. For now, Adebayo is listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report.

There is a sliver of good news in Wojnarowski’s reporting, though, as the team is optimistic that the All-Star big man may be able to return to the floor during Game 3 on Sunday.

Adebayo appeared to injure his shoulder in the conference finals against the Boston Celtics, but did not have to miss any time due to the knock. Then, in the third quarter of Miami’s 116-98 loss in Game 1, Adebayo got hurt and had to leave the game. He did not return as the Lakers continued to extend their lead on the Heat en route to taking a 1-0 series lead.

On Thursday, Adebayo was listed as doubtful to play in Game 2. He was listed on the injury report alongside starting guard Goran Dragic, who suffered a plantar fascia injury and is likewise considered doubtful to play. In his absence, the Heat could potentially turn to Kelly Olynyk, while the lightly-used Meyers Leonard is also on the bench.

Game 2 of the 2020 NBA Finals is set to tip off at 9 p.m. EST on Friday night on ABC.

Listen To This
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Rap Albums Of September 2020
by: Twitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In October 2020
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of September 2020
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×