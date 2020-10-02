The Miami Heat will have to win Game 2 of the NBA Finals without one of their most important players. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Bam Adebayo will not suit up for the Heat’s second tilt against the Los Angeles Lakers due to a shoulder injury. For now, Adebayo is listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report.

There is a sliver of good news in Wojnarowski’s reporting, though, as the team is optimistic that the All-Star big man may be able to return to the floor during Game 3 on Sunday.

Miami Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo (shoulder) will miss Game 2 of the NBA Finals vs. Lakers tonight, but there remains hope that he could return for Game 3 on Sunday, sources tell ESPN. The Heat have listed him as doubtful for tonight. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 2, 2020

Adebayo appeared to injure his shoulder in the conference finals against the Boston Celtics, but did not have to miss any time due to the knock. Then, in the third quarter of Miami’s 116-98 loss in Game 1, Adebayo got hurt and had to leave the game. He did not return as the Lakers continued to extend their lead on the Heat en route to taking a 1-0 series lead.

On Thursday, Adebayo was listed as doubtful to play in Game 2. He was listed on the injury report alongside starting guard Goran Dragic, who suffered a plantar fascia injury and is likewise considered doubtful to play. In his absence, the Heat could potentially turn to Kelly Olynyk, while the lightly-used Meyers Leonard is also on the bench.

Game 2 of the 2020 NBA Finals is set to tip off at 9 p.m. EST on Friday night on ABC.