Report: Damian Lillard Could Request A Trade ‘In The Days To Come’

The Portland Trail Blazers are used to questions about Damian Lillard’s future with the franchise, and every time they’ve popped up, Lillard and the team have presented a united front, which has led to him stick around. But according to a new report by Henry Abbott of TrueHoop, that might change this offseason due to Lillard’s displeasure with how things are going.

Abbott reports that in the not-too-distant future, Lillard could submit a formal request for greener pastures. In a post on his Substack on Friday, Abbott wrote, “Now a source close to Lillard says that in the days to come, he plans to request a trade.”

Lillard’s frustrations have been on display in a few different ways ever since the Blazers’ offseason began following a first-round loss to the Denver Nuggets. In the immediate aftermath, Lillard made comments that raised eyebrows about the team not being good enough before making a post on his Instagram that asked “How long should I stay dedicated? How long til opportunity meet preparation?” Weeks later, reports of his frustration went to a new level amid the backlash the team’s decision to hire Chauncey Billups.

Everything is a rumor until something concrete happens, but it’s not hard to see this being different. A report from a few weeks back indicated “six or seven” teams thought that they had a chance to bring Lillard on board via a trade, and now, the opportunity to start negotiating might be just around the corner.