Report: Gilbert Arenas May Have Tried To Save Javaris Crittenton

The Gilbert Arenas storyline has had more twists and turns than the plot of “The Usual Suspects.” In today’s Washington Post, some new and disturbing details emerged about the other man involved in this whole fiasco, Javaris Crittenton. According to the report, Crittenton may not be as innocent as he has claimed. He allegedly responded to Arenas’ actions of laying out four guns on a chair with a note attached by brandishing his own loaded gun.
Here is an excerpt from the Post’s article:
“According to two first-hand accounts of the confrontation, Crittenton responded to Arenas’s action — which included laying the four unloaded weapons in Crittenton’s cubicle with a note that read, “Pick One” — by brandishing his own firearm, loading the gun and chambering a round.
Two of the five people in the room that morning, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Arenas had originally not disclosed Crittenton’s action to protect the little-used guard from prosecution and had told Crittenton he would assume full responsibility for the actions of both players that day.
In a two-hour interview with police and federal prosecutors Monday, Arenas, in his version of the story, spoke of Crittenton’s loaded gun, a person with knowledge of Arenas’s testimony said.
Mark Bartlestein, Crittenton’s agent, declined to comment. Crittenton, in a series of text messages responding to a request for comment, said the account provided by the witnesses was “false.””
This new report is similar to the theory that was originally reported in the New York Post last week. Crittenton’s alleged hostile reaction may have actually been worse than Gilbert’s initial actions. If a gun was actually loaded, there’s no way that anybody can now downplay the situation with the “it was just a joke, no guns were loaded” angle. Crittenton could not only be subject to being kicked out of the league, but he could also be in more serious legal trouble than he already is.
As for Arenas, these new details raises questions whether he had obstructed justice (if these allegations turn out to be true of course). I’m not a lawyer and I don’t know how those things work, but I would guess that if Gilbert initially lied to authorities in order to look out for his teammate, he just threw himself under the bus. Arenas has obviously misjudged how serious this incident was by thinking he could just take the rap for this. If there were other witnesses in the locker room (as the Post claims) that were employees of the Wizards like PR officials, equipment managers and coaches – did Arenas think that those people would not tell?
Again, the Post article is just another report about this story and cannot be considered fact at this point. Like I said in my intro, this story is still evolving and there will likely be more twists and turns in the coming days, weeks and possibly even months. But the way things are playing out so far, it doesn’t look like this story will have a happy ending.
That be a felony, Javaris. Stern is the least of your problems right now.
WTF? This whole story changes more than Tiger Woods number of chicks he’s banged. Now Javaris has a gun AND its loaded! What the heck is going on in NBA locker rooms, instead of having TVs like the Mavs locker do they have gun racks in each Wiz locker? What the hell is Jamison packing?
The NY Post first reported this… so of course the story is going to change once the FACTS actually come out. haha
It makes you began to wonder how many NBA players actually bring heat into the locker room on a regular basis but just have not been caught. You know for sure your boy Stephen Jackson has a heater sitting in his locker. LOL If this is true hopefully there all smart enough to take them home now.
This is what happens when your rude the equipment guy. He snitches.
I find it difficult to believe that an NBA player can enter a locker room with a loaded gun, let alone pull it out, load it, and point it at a team mate. Im just sayin.
@Big Shot Bob – Capt Jack came out and condemned Gilbert and said something to the effect of, “Even I know you can’t do that!” This was probably only after cleaning out his locker though!
I’m willing to bet that Steven Jackson does not have a gun in his locker, but only because David Stern stops by in person to check for one at least once a week.
Gunfriends – new soap opera starring Jav and Gil.
I called it from the moment this story broke that people were in serious shit. How could you not know that there were gonna be felony gun charges at least for 1 of the 2 players???
What people don’t seem to understand is that virtually ANYTHING you do with a gun is probably a crime. If it’s not sitting in your house, the gun is probably somewhere it shouldn’t be.
I understand how people might want to have guns in their homes to protect their families, but you just can’t take a gun places without expecting to get in trouble for it.
It’s illegal to have a gun:
1)On public transportation. No buses, trains, planes, etc.
2)In the premises of most buildings. Office buildings, stadiums, bars, clubs, restaurants… there’s pretty much nowhere you can go that actually allows concealed weaponry, assuming you even have a concealed carry permit in the first place.
3)If you have a gun in your car, it must be unconcealed or not readily accessible. Unlocked, glovebox, where you’d probably keep it? That’s illegal.
I don’t really care whether or not people own guns in the first place, but they need to be aware that they’re playing with fire. It’s like basically having a “go to jail, do not pass go” card on you at all times.
If this is true, what Crittendon did is far worse than what Gilbert did. Crittendon pretty much comes across as an uptight guy who can’t take a joke and also tells crass one. What Gilbert did by laying out his guns was play upon and extend Crittendon’s bad joke about shooting Gilbert in the knee. Then to overreact and pull out his own gun and load it, that’s worthy of jail time, not Gilbert’s joke.
Banish the guy from the league, there’s dime a dozen kobe wannabe players ready to be signed, eg. romel beck.
NBA is far more entertaining off court
Both of these dudes are stupid as fuck. They may have game but they have no IQ.
All the twists and turns in this story pale in comparison to one thing.
Why on earth do, and this is in no way racist but a clear and present FACT in this case, young african american males feel it neccesary to have any type of weapon in the locker room?
1. If you have the time to get to your locker, get your gun, load it and cock it, its pretty obvious that whatever problem is in progress can be difused without the need for firearms.
2. Gilbert wants to take the guns away to protect his family? i thought the entire reason for your ‘right’ to bare arms was to protect your family? If someone breaks into your house and robs you, you got no time to be hopping into the escalade and poppin to the wachovia centre.
3. Who cares about Gilbert Arenas enough that he needs FOUR glocks in the locker room to protect himself?
You all seem to be wondering why a guy has got a gun at his workplace, when what you should really be questioning is your countries laws which ENCOURAGE the right to own a handgun, a weapon which primary and sole use is to kill other humans. Last time i looked there wasnt much big game in D.C.
The only reason for you to still allow guns legally is that the government knows that if they ban firearms like every other civilised western country, the only people left with the means shoot who they like are the gangbangers and criminals who have aquired there weapons thanks to your stupidly ignorant current laws.
Its called a catch 22, and its quite a shithole you have dug yourselves.
Stay classy america.
@ Claw
Jamison’s only packing his right hand. He does all of his senseless gunning on the court.
When being an idiot, make sure to leave no room for doubt.
@15 there was an underlying racist tone their buddy. Sorry. I hear & the cover was good but I still got just a little something. Great points toward the end though. You couldn’t nor would you understand. You’d have to actually place yourself in the situation. Just like I couldn’t even begin to guess why your name is Sweet English. Only you know. See where I’m going. Also has it been proven that it was 4 guns(Allegedly). Do only black people or rich athletes buy Escalades. I think it was a Range Rover. Notice how I’m diffusing the situation and somewhat racial undertone with comedy. Do you find it funny?
the nba. where (gun cocks) happens.
what is up with guns and the nba? stephen jackson shootin guns at the strip club, jamaal tinsley getting shot at the strip club, delonte west getting caught with guns, gilbert arenas and javaris crittenton pulling out heat in the locker room, i can’t forget about sebastian telfair for when he got arrested at the airport for having a gun on him, and then you have jayson williams shooting people on accident i mean shit the list just goes on…
The saddest part to this whole story is. If this bumjuice wasn’t allowed or drafted & allowed to be signed to teams there would be no story. If you actually have talented people in the league basketball is their thing. He sucked knew it would never happen & envied & probably hated Gil’s guts. He wasn’t even good in college. 6’4″ guard he got to the league because of his height. He had like 5 chances. Which is 5 more than people that are a million times better receive. Here is a story of a practice player gone mad.
Why is Crittenton,M.Banks,C.Quinn,T.Deiner. Like seriously why I they in the league. They’re not even 3rd string guards. There is too much talent around to have people like this in the league stealing money. It seems as if maybe Crittenton was the sour patch. The example wouldn’t have reached so they target Arenas. He’s getting treated like Public Enemy #1. I almost forgot Letterman cheated on his wife. LOL. Things happen it’s life people.
Go ahead lets just allow robots to run everything. They can’t make mistakes & are perfect. We’d have chip upgrades & crashes every half. The thing he’s most guilty of is being Human. People still don’t understand why T.I. was buying guns. Plaxico,Lil Wayne,They tried to come for 50. Going after Gilbert. Gucci Mane,Lil Boosie. At what point of their careers did the hammer come. It’s not going to stop. It can’t. We’re actually waiting on you guys for the change.
Get ready for Gilbert’s name to be used in a rap metaphor
smh
All the money in the world cannot buy common sense.
…did someone call someone a Jive Turkey?
lol @ 24
that was the only funny scene in the whole damn movie tho
So…….Agent Zero doubles as a Human Target now? I’m so confused right now.
Most of yall folks on this site….got it definitely twisted and must live in a fantasy world… Most Player in the league come from impoverished areas and harsh conditions…and grew up in areas were protecting yourself at all times is a true reality. DONT BE SUPRISED.. that
Professional Athletes are carrying weapons to protect themselves. WHAT DO YOU REALLY EXPECT folks to have 24 hour security guards with them to protect them from getting robbed.. THAT IS TOTATLLY UNREALISTIC…Athletes need to protect themselves cause its not only WOMEN out there that are stalking them for money/fame. For every women out there, their has to be at least 2 or 3 goons scheming on a way to rob them. Tru story.
oh shit if this happens maybe amechie does many things also in nba locker rooms hahaha just joking