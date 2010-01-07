Report: Gilbert Arenas May Have Tried To Save Javaris Crittenton

The Gilbert Arenas storyline has had more twists and turns than the plot of “The Usual Suspects.” In today’s Washington Post, some new and disturbing details emerged about the other man involved in this whole fiasco, Javaris Crittenton. According to the report, Crittenton may not be as innocent as he has claimed. He allegedly responded to Arenas’ actions of laying out four guns on a chair with a note attached by brandishing his own loaded gun.

Here is an excerpt from the Post’s article:

“According to two first-hand accounts of the confrontation, Crittenton responded to Arenas’s action — which included laying the four unloaded weapons in Crittenton’s cubicle with a note that read, “Pick One” — by brandishing his own firearm, loading the gun and chambering a round. Two of the five people in the room that morning, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Arenas had originally not disclosed Crittenton’s action to protect the little-used guard from prosecution and had told Crittenton he would assume full responsibility for the actions of both players that day. In a two-hour interview with police and federal prosecutors Monday, Arenas, in his version of the story, spoke of Crittenton’s loaded gun, a person with knowledge of Arenas’s testimony said. Mark Bartlestein, Crittenton’s agent, declined to comment. Crittenton, in a series of text messages responding to a request for comment, said the account provided by the witnesses was “false.””

This new report is similar to the theory that was originally reported in the New York Post last week. Crittenton’s alleged hostile reaction may have actually been worse than Gilbert’s initial actions. If a gun was actually loaded, there’s no way that anybody can now downplay the situation with the “it was just a joke, no guns were loaded” angle. Crittenton could not only be subject to being kicked out of the league, but he could also be in more serious legal trouble than he already is.

As for Arenas, these new details raises questions whether he had obstructed justice (if these allegations turn out to be true of course). I’m not a lawyer and I don’t know how those things work, but I would guess that if Gilbert initially lied to authorities in order to look out for his teammate, he just threw himself under the bus. Arenas has obviously misjudged how serious this incident was by thinking he could just take the rap for this. If there were other witnesses in the locker room (as the Post claims) that were employees of the Wizards like PR officials, equipment managers and coaches – did Arenas think that those people would not tell?

Again, the Post article is just another report about this story and cannot be considered fact at this point. Like I said in my intro, this story is still evolving and there will likely be more twists and turns in the coming days, weeks and possibly even months. But the way things are playing out so far, it doesn’t look like this story will have a happy ending.