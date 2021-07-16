Getty Image
Report: JaVale McGee And Keldon Johnson Will Join Team USA’s Roster For The Olympics

The United States men’s basketball team has found its two injury replacements for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. According to reports by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athlete, Denver Nuggets big man JaVale McGee and San Antonio Spurs youngster Keldon Johnson will join the team ahead of its trip overseas in search of a fourth consecutive gold medal.

A pair of spots opened up in recent days as Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love had to leave the team — Beal entered Team USA’s health and safety protocols, while Love pulled his name out due to his ongoing efforts to recover from a calf injury. While neither player is an exact like-for-like fit, McGee gives the team some much-needed size, while Johnson has been with the Americans in recent days, as he got to train with the senior team after getting a Select Team nod.

It’s unclear when McGee will be able to report to Las Vegas for training camp, but at the very least, Johnson has some familiarity with the current group and with USA Basketball head coach Gregg Popovich. It is also unclear whether or not the Americans will have to make further tweaks to the roster — Jerami Grant is in health and safety protocols, while the three players on the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns (Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Devin Booker) are still participating in the NBA Finals. A potential Game 7 would take place on Thursday, July 22, while the United States kicks off Olympic play on July 26.

