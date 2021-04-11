Getty Image
DimeMag

Report: LeBron James And Anthony Davis Could Both Return In The Next Three Weeks

TwitterAssociate Editor

The Los Angeles Lakers have done a decent enough job staying afloat while LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been on the sidelines due to injuries. Ever since James went down with a high ankle sprain last month, Los Angeles has managed to go 4-6, which to this point has been enough to keep them out of the play-in tournament.

Exact dates for James and Davis’ returns are still to be determined, but on Saturday evening, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that timetables are beginning to pop up for both. Davis, who hasn’t appeared in a game since mid-February with a calf strain and right leg tendinosis, may be able to return to action in the next 10-14 days. Per the report, Davis will get looked at when the Lakers return from their current five-game road trip, at which point there should be more clarity.

James’ return, meanwhile, is expected to be a little after that. The reigning NBA Finals MVP is apparently “on track” to come back in three weeks, which would mean he’d end up missing about a month due to the ankle sprain he suffered against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Lakers were the fifth seed in the Western Conference entering Saturday night’s games, sitting 2.5 games above the Dallas Mavericks for the No. 7 seed.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×