Carmelo Anthony is still a member of the Houston Rockets, but it’s nothing more than a technicality. While the Rockets still pay Anthony money as a member of the roster, Anthony will never take the floor for Houston again, as the two sides came to an agreement earlier this season based on the fact that things just were not working.

As for what’s next, that’s still a bit up in the air. Outside of the offer Anthony has to suit up for Puerto Rico’s national basketball team, there doesn’t appear to be much interest in the veteran bucket getter. However, there is one person who is interested in joining forces with Anthony, and it’s a member of the Banana Boat crew.

That someone would be LeBron James, as Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports the best player in the world is interested in Anthony coming to the Los Angeles Lakers. Part of this is, obviously, because James thinks Anthony could help Los Angeles, both because the team has had a number of injuries this season and because the Lakers are so young.