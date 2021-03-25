Getty Image
DimeMag

Report: The Bulls Have Won The Nikola Vucevic Sweepstakes

TwitterAssociate Editor

The Nikola Vucevic era in Orlando has come to an end. According to multiple media reports, the Magic have decided to move their All-Star center and franchise lynchpin to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for a package of players and picks. The news of the deal was first broke by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who brought word that the Magic will package Vucevic and veteran swingman Al-Farouq Aminu in the deal.

Then, Wojnarowski and Shams Charania of The Athletic began piecing the deal together, with the Magic receiving a haul back. According to the reports, a pair of first-round Draft picks will head to Orlando — including the Bulls’ selection in the 2021 Draft — along with young big man Wendell Carter Jr. and the expiring contract of Otto Porter Jr.

The deal positions Chicago, which sits 19-24 and is in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, for a push towards the playoffs, while Orlando gets itself in a spot to build towards the future with a promising young big man in Carter and a pair of potentially solid Draft picks, although it is unclear if there are any sort of protections that will exist on either of them. Since joining Orlando in 2012, Vucevic has been a two-time All-Star selection, and this season, he’s averaging a career-best mark in scoring at 24.5 per game.

