The Orlando Magic are busy during the NBA’s trade deadline. The team made the first major move of the day by finally moving on from All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, who is headed to the Chicago Bulls for Wendell Carter, Otto Porter, and a pair of first-round picks. Now, the team is continuing to offload veterans with an eye on the future by coming to terms on a deal for Evan Fournier.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Fournier is headed to the Boston Celtics, which have been mentioned as a potential suitor for a number of players at the deadline. Wojnarowski reports that Boston will pay a relatively low price to bring him on board, parting ways with a pair of second-round Draft picks for Never Google.

Boston is in serious talks to acquire Orlando guard Evan Fournier for two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Teams are finalizing the deal now, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/Rc27IxxhnB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Per Marc Stein of the New York Times, the scuttlebutt around the league had been that Fournier would end up in Boston for some time.

Teams that wanted Evan Fournier were pessimistic they could beat out Boston … and now the Celtics are indeed poised to add the Frenchman for a perimeter boost. https://t.co/xtuEiQ0rn7 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 25, 2021

Fournier has been mentioned as a player who could be on the move all year, regardless of whether the Magic decided to overhaul its roster. He’s on an expiring contract and is in the midst of a career year, averaging 19.7 points and 3.7 assists in 30.3 minutes per game while connecting on 38.8 percent of his threes. Boston sits at 21-23 on the year, putting it in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, and now adds some more offensive firepower to its rotation.