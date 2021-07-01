The Los Angeles Clippers saw their season come to an end on Wednesday night, although for one player, things ended a few minutes earlier than everyone else. During the fourth quarter of the Phoenix Suns’ conference finals-clinching Game 6 win over the Clippers, Patrick Beverley’s emotions got the best of him, as he shoved Chris Paul in the back and was promptly tossed from the game.

Beverley’s entire career revolves around his willingness to wear his emotions on his sleeve, but during Game 6, this got the best of him. And according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, that might end up costing Beverley a few games when the 2021-22 season tips off.

“Beverley will face a suspension to start next season for that dangerous behind-the-back push, sources told Yahoo Sports,” Haynes wrote.

To his credit, Beverley realized he messed up, and on Thursday afternoon, he took to Twitter to offer up an apology to Paul.

@CP3 emotions got the best of me last night gang. My bad wasn’t meant for you. Congrats on making it to the Finals. Best of Luck 🤞🏾 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) July 1, 2021

It’s hardly a surprise that the league would want to reprimand Beverley for this, although one could make the case that getting eliminated from the playoffs is enough of a slap on the wrist. We’ll have to wait and see whether this means he’ll miss any substantial period of time, or if Beverley will also have to part ways with some cash for the shove.