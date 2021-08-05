Getty Image
DimeMag

Report: Things Are ‘Beyond Repair’ With The Sixers And Ben Simmons, Who Won’t Return Joel Embiid’s Calls

TwitterAssociate Editor

Ben Simmons is still on the Philadelphia 76ers. While we’re a few months into the offseason and the NBA Draft has come and gone, but despite Simmons’ name being thrown around in trade rumblings ever since the Sixers were bounced in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the team hasn’t found a deal to send him elsewhere that they like.

Apparently, things have gotten quite messy, according to Jason Dumas. In an appearance on 95.7 The Game in the Bay Area, things are “getting worse by the day,” to the point that things are “beyond repair.”

“He doesn’t wanna go to a bad situation,” Dumas said. “He sees Toronto, he sees Portland, and Ben, being — just to be frank — the young socialite that he is, he’s not really trying to go to any of those situations. He’s open to the California teams, is what I’ve been told.”

In fact, Dumas reports that Joel Embiid has made a few attempts to contact Simmons, but those various calls have not been returned, something that has been the case with “many other of the players.”

“He’s essentially taken a step back and said, ‘Hey, all my communication is gonna be through my agent,'” Dumas reports. “And we know what that essentially means — don’t talk to me anymore, I’ll just figure out where I’m playing next. He doesn’t wanna return to the Sixers, damage has been done.”

There have seemingly been weekly updates on the situation with Simmons, and this is probably the most damning of the bunch. Now, we sit and wait and see if this is, indeed, the end of the road, or if he’s going to make it to the start of the regular season in Philly.

Listen To This
Foxing Will Go For Broke Or Die Trying
by:
Phabo Is A Burgeoning ‘Soulquarius’ Whose Success Comes From Letting Go And Letting God
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
Billie Eilish Proves All She Needs Is Herself On The Stunning Left Turn, ‘Happier Than Ever’
by: FacebookTwitter
×