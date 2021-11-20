One of the most joyous parts about the NBA is when the talents and vibes of a player converge. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has it. Jaylen Brown has it. DeMar DeRozan has it. And among some of the less-heralded candidates, Richaun Holmes has it.

The dude simply emanates groove and goodness; to watch him is to gravitate toward his inviting persona. Donning dual-arm sleeves, a ponytail, and a thick headband, he dunks everything and revels in each slam. His perception of on-court events is not complicated to discern. A mere glance at his face easily translates his emotions for the audience. Jubilance, shock, frustration, disappointment — they all are on display.

Basketball is fun and provocative. Holmes treats the game as such.

He also treats the game with an outcome that doles out winners and losers because the 28-year-old is a darn good center. How he only earned a four-year, $46.5 million contract this past summer following consecutive superb seasons is mystifying and a ridiculous underpay. Despite a pay raise that more than doubled his previous salary, he’s only the NBA’s 124th-highest paid player. That’s absurd for someone of his ilk.

Here’s an amusing and somewhat worthwhile tidbit. The only centers to rank among the top 40 in Estimated Plus-Minus each of the last three seasons (including this one) are Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis, Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Holmes. So, at least one metric deems Holmes’ impact outmatched by a select number of centers, all of whom are MVP or All-NBA candidates.

While Holmes is certainly not on that level, through a month of 2021-22, he’s playing like a man sitting just on the fringe of All-Star consideration. If the teams were cast now, he would not make it, though he’d be deserving of inclusion on an initial list set to be whittled down. The seventh-year big man is averaging 13.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks. His preposterous 71.2 percent true shooting is second behind Gobert among eligible players.

Few are more effective and voluminous ball-screen partners than Holmes. According to Synergy, he’s one of 13 players to register 45+ possessions as a roller this season, and his 1.178 points per possession (PPP) rank seventh. Last season, his 1.301 PPP ranked fifth among 38 players with 200+ possessions. In particular, he and Tyrese Haliburton have fostered exceptional camaraderie in the pick-and-roll.

Holmes is both a dominant finisher (85th percentile around the basket, per Synergy) and touts a feathery floater that’s stuck on automatic these days (93rd percentile on runners). He knows how to slyly function in space as an off-ball scorer, has a sprawling catch radius and relies on soft hands to snare feeds. Rescreens and space-carving picks are present in his arsenal.