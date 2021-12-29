Ricky Rubio’s Season Is Over After Tearing His ACL

Ricky Rubio‘s latest stop in his long and winding NBA career is Cleveland, where the veteran point guard has provided a steady hand in the backcourt for the upstart Cavaliers. Unfortunately, Rubio suffered a nasty looking injury on Tuesday night during the team’s 108-104 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans in which he appeared to slip while driving to the lane and his left knee buckled, which led to him getting helped off the floor.

Ricky Rubio was helped off the court after suffering an apparent injury on this play. pic.twitter.com/QuNciWZB2y — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 29, 2021

It was reported that Rubio would undergo an MRI on his knee to learn the extent of the injury, and on Wednesday afternoon, the unfortunate news that Rubio’s season was over after tearing his ACL was announced by the team.

Losing Rubio is a gigantic loss for the Cavaliers, as Collin Sexton is already slated to miss the remainder of the year following surgery to repair a torn meniscus. In the short-term, the team has to figure out its point guard rotation while Darius Garland is sidelined due to his insertion into the league’s health and safety protocols. The team has, over the last month, given more minutes to journeyman guard Kevin Pangos.

On the year, Rubio is putting forth averages of 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in 28.5 minutes per game.