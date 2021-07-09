As a seven-time NBA champion, Robert Horry doesn’t need to come across bigger than he already is. But in an NBA House event this week in Brazil, Horry showed up (remotely, as you might imagine) to answer questions from fans on a screen that cast his face about three stories high. NBA House, traditionally an in-person, interactive experience for fans that showcases players past and present as well as live entertainment, started in London in 2012 and has since held eight large-scale events in five countries. Horry, who says he’s been an extended part of the NBA family “since I stepped off the hardwood” has taken part in many NBA events abroad. This most recent iteration, which is being held virtually throughout the NBA Finals, was exciting for him because, initially, it meant he could get back to Brazil, a place he’d traveled to with the NBA in the past and enjoyed. And Brazil enjoys Horry, and basketball, too — the country, which has hosted three out of eight NBA House events, is second among all international markets for NBA League Pass subscriptions. On a call with Dime, Horry was quick to laugh and spoke candidly about the Finals, his thoughts on the NBA’s growth globally, the changes to the game he and other league alumni talk about when they get together, team building, dynasties, who he loves to watch and what inspires him about the next generation of players, fashion included. The NBA House Brazil event ended up feeling intimate even though it was remote for you and for the fans. Maybe because you were answering questions directly to the people who asked, and who were watching from their homes. We’ve obviously lost a lot of opportunities for in-person interaction with the pandemic, but we’ve gained some, too. How do you think the rise of virtual events and online community has helped to grown the NBA’s market in Brazil, and globally? I think has been tremendous because there’s so many times that there are individuals within the NBA organization, past players, that don’t like to travel. So this is the opportunity for them still to tell their story, be a part of the ongoing mission of the NBA to expand abroad and be a part of it. I know I’ve played with a couple of guys who don’t like to travel abroad because they don’t like to fly anymore. You fly so much during your career as a player, you don’t want to fly when you’re out, and it’s quicker. Think about it. You can be in seven countries in one day and never leave your couch, your dining room table or your office. So it’s great for the NBA. And it’s great for the fans because it’s really and truly opened up a whole new marketability for the players, and for the ex players to talk to people like them, get to know them, so they can really get the inside scoop. So to say, own these guys and own these players and not just players, but GMs owners, anybody who’s involved with NBA. You’ve done a lot of these NBA House events, do you notice if questions change country-to-country? If questions are really wildly different or if all fans share this same, almost global experience, with what they want to know and what they want to ask you? You have a lot of questions that are the same. For me, there’s always a question about the Hall of Famers that I played with — you know, Clyde, Dream, Kobe, Shaq, Tim, Manu, it’s always those questions. And it always falls back on my mindset, what am I thinking about when I make all those big shots and things of that nature. So it’s usually those questions and they always want to ask, you know, what do I do on my downtime. The questions are pretty much similar, but every now and then you get a question that makes you think. Because a lot of these questions are asked so many times that you kind of program, and you know what to say, and you’re always appreciative of those that you don’t have to always answer. Like if someone came over and said, “What was your favorite moment in high school?” Then, well, wow, you know, they know the NBA but they want to go deep, dig deep into your past and how you became who you are and your journey to the NBA. So those are the questions that I find really heartwarming and touching, because they put some thought into it. Well I hope I can touch on something like that. [Laughs] No pressure, no pressure! In the media, and I’m sure you’re familiar with this, we talk a lot about the NBA’s evolution — shifts in how the game is played, or the rise of super teams. And something I’ve always been curious about is how alumni like yourself, who have played through several distinct eras, see these shifts. What do you view as an actual change, and what’s more cyclical, kind of like how fashion trends always come back. Since you left the game, what do you view to be real and significant changes, and what do you view as things that look a little familiar, or have made a comeback?

The game is always changing. And I think for the most part, the game has sped up. The game has really sped up compared to when I played. And I think they’re taking maybe 70 to 80 shots a game, where we took like maybe 50 to 60 shots a game. And in that sense it’s a totally, totally, totally different type of game. But overall it’s still the same. The guys are big, tall, athletic. They shoot more threes now. It’s really that each generation, almost every decade, learns from the previous decade and they add something to it. And that’s the thing about the game, it’s always evolving. It’s always reinventing itself. I mean, I should say the players are always reinventing themselves and learning from their mistakes and expanding on their greatness. That’s what I like best about what’s going on in the NBA, and to be honest with you, there’s nothing that’s harmful in the NBA. The only thing that did come out of the pandemic, that I think should help the NBA and I wish they would go do it, is more of a baseball schedule. Where you go into a city and you play a team twice before you head out, that way you can take some of the stress off of flying with guys. I know fans might not want to see a team back to back, but it’s easier on the players. So who wants to see, you know, a Damian Lillard, two nights in a row because that’s the night you have free. So that’s the great part that I think that came out of the pandemic, and I hope the NBA continues to do that. I’m curious, in your conversations with other league alumni, what are you guys noticing and what conversations are you having about the league these playoffs? We just talk about the speed of the game and how we wish we could, or were allowed to do, some of the things they’re allowed to do with the basketball. That’s about it. Because there’s so many things that go into the handling of the rock that we’re like, man, I wish we could have done that [laughs]. The gather step, some people are like, “The gather step? What’s a gather step?” You know, you get an extra step. So it’s the little things that we old heads sit around, like, man, if I could have done that, I could have averaged 10 more points. We always sit around telling a bunch of lies because we probably wouldn’t have been able to average ten more points in our careers anyway, but it’s fun to talk about. Because when the older heads get together, we talk about how we’ve been able to deal with the social media aspect of it. Because you think about it, these guys, from their phones, they can make a million dollars and not even leave their couch. They have such a huge power. We didn’t have that. And to go back to what you said about fashion. You take guys like Westbrook, just doing what he wants to do. And if we did that back in our day, you’d get joked out of the room. But now, these guys are so headstrong they’re like, you know what? I’m going to make something fashion just because I am an icon. Are there any looks that you’ve seen on guys that you wish you could steal? Nah. I couldn’t. I couldn’t rock the shorts like these guys, my legs were too skinny. I couldn’t rock the loud colors because I just didn’t feel comfortable doing it. I’ve been very basic, like I was when I played, you know, just a suit and maybe a tie and keep it moving. Keep it classic. Just a classic man [laughs]. Nothing wrong with that. So, you were obviously a crucial part of some fordable dynasties, and you experienced Jordan’s era with the Bulls as a competitor. I’m curious where you stand on dynasties — do you think they’re good for the league, or is league parity better for competition and growth?