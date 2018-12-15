Getty Image

Robert Williams III has taken on a larger than expected role with the Boston Celtics early this NBA season. The Celtics rookie has a lot of potential, sure, but he wasn’t in the immediate plans for a team loaded with talent and expected to be in the conversation for an Eastern Conference title.

But another slew of injuries for the Celtics — though currently not as drastic as they suffered last season — has thrust Williams onto the court, much to the delight of Weird Celtics Twitter. Yes, the same people who think Ben Simmons isn’t brave enough to attempt a 3-point shot in a regulation game seem to love Williams III, who endeared himself to them right away by missing his flight to his first practice, followed by an equally weird introduction to the media after he was taken on draft day.

Williams is super cool, is what they’re getting at. And he got a name befitting him this season when Weird Celtics Twitter — namely @HerbertofRiffs — dubbed him “Time Lord.” It may not make sense to everyone, but it’s significantly better than calling him “Big Dunk Rob” or something else with equally diminishing returns.

The nickname has spread to the point that people are actually referring to it on the broadcast of Celtics games.