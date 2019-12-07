Getty Image
Rodney Hood Reportedly Suffered A Torn Achilles Against The Lakers

It’s been a tough start to the season for the Portland Trail Blazers. With all the roster turnover, they struggled to find their rhythm in the first few weeks and battled devastating injuries that depleted their rotation. It was all they could do to keep their heads above water.

Signing Carmelo Anthony was a calculated risk, but one that’s paid off handsomely as his presence and his production have given the team just the type of jolt they were looking for. But just when they thought things were starting to look up, they were brought back down to earth on Friday night.

In the first half of their game against the Lakers, Rodney Hood went down with what appeared to be a non-contact injury. He eventually had to be helped off the court to the locker-room. And after a subsequent MRI, it’s been reported by Shams Charania and others that he indeed suffered a torn Achilles tendon.

The Blazers’ Twitter account soon confirmed that.

Recovery times vary, but Hood could potentially miss the remainder of the season. Up to this point, he was playing some of the most efficient basketball of his career, shooting a career-best 49 percent from three and better than 50 percent from the field.

