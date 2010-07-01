Rudy Gay agrees to $80 million deal with Memphis

Day 1 is finally starting to heat up. There have been multiple signings thus far, most of them puzzling. The most recent news is that Rudy Gay will accept a five-year, $80 million contract from the Memphis Grizzlies.

In other news/rumors:

* Negotiations on a new deal with Phoenix fell through last night, so it looks like Amar’e will be playing elsewhere next year.

* Speaking of the Suns, Channing Frye is reportedly sitting on a five-year $25 million offer from the Suns. He is waiting for more to unfold in free agency before committing, but he shouldn’t wait too long.

* Orlando would refuse to include Brandon Bass in a sign-and-trade scenario with Utah involving Carlos Boozer.

* Raymond Felton has interest from multiple teams. Seemingly everyone needs a decent point guard. Interest is especially coming from the teams with the most cap-space, which goes hand-in-hand with needing PG help: Knicks, Heat, and Nets.

