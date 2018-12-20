Getty Image

The Sacramento Kings have been making all sorts of headlines lately, some good, some not so good. Head coach Dave Joerger took some heat for comments he made that appeared to take a shot at the front office for passing on Luka Doncic, but he later backpedaled on that by saying his young duo of Marvin Bagley III and De’Aaron Fox might be the second coming of Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

With that endorsement, combined with his stellar player so far this season, Fox has been feeling himself lately. So when he was asked in a recent interview about who he thinks is the fastest player in the league, the sophomore guard didn’t hesitate to anoint himself with that honor, and furthermore insist that it’s not even a debate.

Of course, there are some who might beg differ. But instead of getting into a war of words in the media, Fox’s backcourt foil on Wednesday, one Russell Westbrook, decided to make a point when he blew past Fox in the open court on this possession, then let him know about it afterward.