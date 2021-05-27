Getty Image
DimeMag

Russell Westbrook Says ‘Sh*t Is Out Of Hand’ After A Fan Threw Popcorn At Him

by:

Wizards guard Russell Westbrook was rightfully furious after a fan threw popcorn on him as he left Wizards-76ers Game 2 on Monday with an ankle injury. In the moment, he was rightly angry about the incident. That continued after the game.

As noted by The Athletic’s Fred Katz, Westbrook said “I wouldn’t come up to me on the street and throw popcorn on my head, because you know what happens…In these arenas, you gotta start protecting the players. We’ll see what the NBA does.” He added that “sh*t is out of hand” in regards to fan interactions with players.

You can see his full comments here.

When Wizards coach Scott Brooks was asked about the popcorn incident, he said he didn’t know about it, but that if it happened, the person responsible should be banned. In a statement attributed to Valerie Camillo, president of business operations for Wells Fargo Center, the action was called “classless” and confirmed that the fan had been ejected from the game.

Westbrook got support from his fellow players on Twitter as well, most notably LeBron James.

Westbrook is right here. It’s a step way too far for fans to be throwing food or anything else at players — especially when said player is leaving the game due to an injury. Westbrook also has a history with fans taking things a step too far, most notably in Utah when a fan used racist language towards Westbrook and also four years ago when a fan flipped him double birds and was ejected. It’s pretty easy to understand why Westbrook would be at his wits end with fans at games coming at him beyond the normal boos and jeers.

Listen To This
Black Midi Is Indie Rock’s Most Fearless Band On ‘Calvacade’
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
The API Artists You Should Be Listening To
by: Twitter
Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Rewrites Pop’s Playbook — With Plenty Of Help From Her Heroes
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×