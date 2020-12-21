The NBA season is set to begin this week, and for Russell Westbrook it’s a second straight season trying to get acclimated to a new team. For the second consecutive offseason Westbrook was dealt in a star guard swap, first for Chris Paul and most recently for John Wall, landing him with the Wizards where he’s reunited with former coach Scott Brooks.

Westbrook’s offseason filled with a trade request and subsequent move to the nation’s capital may have been hectic, but he seems happy in Washington and, off the court, he continues to push forward as one of the NBA’s most prominent figures in the fashion space. Westbrook has his own clothing line to go along with his sneaker and apparel deal with Jordan Brand, which is set to launch his “Why Not” Zer0.4, the fourth edition of his signature sneaker line with the brand.

As part of the sneaker’s release, Jordan also announced a collaboration with Japanese fashion brand FACETASM for both a colorway that will be among the first to release and an apparel collection.



The biggest performance update to the Zer0.4 is the inclusion of a “double-stacked Zoom air bag” in the midsole to provide added cushioning, and appears to be more of a low top than a mid. The line will release on January 14, 2021, with more information to come on pricing.