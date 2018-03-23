Kings Owner Vivek Ranadive Offered Support To Protesters Outside Sacramento’s Game Against Atlanta

03.23.18 1 min ago

Twitter

The Sacramento Kings offered a message of support to the community and protesters that linked arms outside of Thursday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Kings stayed quiet on social media before and throughout the game, only releasing a statement to the media explaining why they closed off access to the venue from the outside as protesters prevented fans from entering Golden 1 Center.

After the game, though, Kings owner Vivek Ranadive took the court with Kings players to address the small crowd that was left inside the building before security shut down entry on Thursday night.

