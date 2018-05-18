Getty Image

Scottie Pippen was in front of a microphone on Friday, so inevitably he was asked about the never-ending struggle between LeBron James stans and Michael Jordan stans regarding which basketball player is better.

Pippen has weighed in on this before, but since both conference finals seem to have ground to an abrupt halt this week it was worth exploring once more. Especially when the former Chicago Bulls legend appeared at Golden State Warriors practice on Friday ahead of Game 3 of the Dubs series against the Houston Rockets.

Pippen addressed reporters after practice and was asked about the Jordan/LeBron debate when he explained why it’s not fair to compare the two players and pick one over the other.