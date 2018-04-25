Nick Wright, LeBron James, And The Hostility Of Sports Debate In 2018

#Michael Jordan #LeBron James
04.25.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

On the internet, there are no sacred cows. Bulls, however, are a different story. Any utterance, any criticism, any slight allusion to the idea anyone but Michael Jordan might have an argument for being the greatest basketball player ever is risky. NBA Twitter will come for you. They will have pitchforks. There will be no quarter.

In a world where we can’t agree on anything, the one thing we used to be able to come together and all believe was Jordan as the unassailable GOAT. But LeBron James changed that when he went to seven straight Finals, beat the greatest regular-season team ever after being down 3-1, and put together the most consistent 15-year run in NBA history.

You don’t have to sell Nick Wright on the idea LeBron has approached MJ. To Wright, host of FS1’s First Things First, James is already king. That’s a hill on which Wright is prepared to die, except to him, he’s not in any mortal danger.

“People can say I’m a man on an island, but when it’s all said and done that island is gonna need population control,” Wright says. “We’re gonna need some immigration policy. I’m not wrong … My grandkids are not going to believe that people argued with me about this.”

Fans across the world disagree and aren’t afraid to let Wright know about it. In fact, he says he doesn’t even have to talk about Jordan or LeBron to have people coming at him on Twitter for his take. In some ways, it’s the driving force behind his meteoric rise from radio host in Kansas City, to Houston, to becoming a regular guest on Colin Cowherd’s show, to where he is now, hosting his own morning show with Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe.

Sports fans, NBA fans in particular, love to hate Wright for touching the third rail: questioning the legacy of Jordan.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Jordan#LeBron James
TAGSfox sports 1LeBron JamesMichael JordanNBA TwitterNick Wright

Listen To This

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 6 hours ago
Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 1 day ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 1 day ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 1 day ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 2 days ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 2 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP