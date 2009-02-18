Seriously, What’s Wrong With This Guy?

02.18.09 10 years ago 20 Comments
Knucklehead of the Year

Yesterday you heard about Sean Williams‘ latest dumbass move, and today there some more details about his arrest that make you just shake your head.

After patrolmen handcuffed him, Williams was booked at the BC police station where, officers reported, he refused to sign his name on a fingerprint card and a trespassing warning. Instead of his name, he wrote an expletive on each document, according to BC police.

Really, Sean?

Source: The700Level.com

