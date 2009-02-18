Seriously, What’s Wrong With This Guy?

Yesterday you heard about Sean Williams‘ latest dumbass move, and today there some more details about his arrest that make you just shake your head.
After patrolmen handcuffed him, Williams was booked at the BC police station where, officers reported, he refused to sign his name on a fingerprint card and a trespassing warning. Instead of his name, he wrote an expletive on each document, according to BC police.
Really, Sean?
Source: The700Level.com
Knuckle head of the year is correct… Why would you be an ass… That’s something I don’t get, people get pulled over and immediately turn into assholes while talking to the cops. Then the cops start searching cars and all… Why not show respect to them and just cooperate so they can let you go?
respect and cops just doesn’t match for me neither, i act like i respect them tho
Nah man, cops try to take tack on black men. There’s probably circumstances we dont know about. A lot of things that happen w/ law enforcement are not what they appear to be. They’re some manipulative ass beings…
Other day I got pulled over coming from whole foods, got pulled over for being black w/ dreads. This dumbass cop really gave me a ticket for having a taillight out, and my shit wasnt even out. Some straight BS. They just like messing with the brothas man, it’s a never ending thing.
Well, I don’t know what that would be like, when (I think I have been stopped 3 times) I was clearly in the wrong, speeding, littering, and running a red) I just pull over and then ask why they pulled me over, I try to be respectful. The only one I didn’t agree with was the littering, but hey I got caught. I will say that cops do treat black guys with dreads or tats or any mexicans (Spanish people), differently than they do clean cute white dudes.
I could probably yell at them to hurry up with my ticket and use a few other choice words and they wouldn’t take me in.
ha ha shit does any body know what expletive he wrote?
That could make this story a whole lot funnier.
Heres how it looks in my head
Name: Go Fuck Yourself
D.O.B: Go Fuck Yourself
Address: Go Fuck Yourself
etc etc…
ya, alot of cops do behind the scenes shit that don’t get written up in the report. When i worked wit the nets full time, a cop pulled me over for my brake light being out but let me go after hearin i worked for the nets and takin a pic with him and his partner outside the car….then on the other hand, i’ve also been frisked and shit like that just for as they put it “driving nervous” whatever that is. But all the bein said, seans a dumbass so i can’t really blame the cops. At least he aint pull the “don’t you know who i am” card like that white chick
Should be out of league once his rookie deal is up, but someone will keep giving this idiot chances.
at least he didnt try to use the dave chappelle bit in “killin em softly”…
“i’m sorry officer, i didnt know i couldnt do that.” hahahaha! comedy ensues.
while this is a bad situation for dude…i’ma have to make fun of him for it too! lol too many pro athletes dont use COMMON SENSE. like they’re immune to things we arent. look man, unless youre a superstar in whatever it youre doing, odds are you can get caught up and catch a case. its really that simple. if a judge sees your name on a paper and says, “who??”, its about to be a wrap!
There’s no way you would catch me doing something dumb like this. I have no idea what “circumstances” there could have been here to explain it! What, did the cops think it would be funny to get him to do this, so they asked him to do it? I don’t think so.
Stupidity is a state of mind, not a color.
Damn Damn Damn………Come on Dime, at least put a picture up where he got a shape-up..dude look like a poor man’s andre 3000…trust me he’s a bust…he cant even crack my rotation on 2k9!
although its a dumbass thing to do, i can DEF see the comedy in what he wrote on those forms. potential hilarity!
it looks like his beard is straight up and down, but his head is crooked
now im not saying what he did was rite, but if i had been arrested the way he did, when he was supposed to have been a guest for the duke game, ill be tight too, almost feeling like i had been set up. and i can identify with him because nypd are assholes, i been searched by cops because i fit the description , young hispanic male wearing a white shirt and blue jean…so i would have love to have written what he prolly wrote when he got finger printed
I hate cops, but I hate the “silver bracelets” even more.
I’ve learned to hold it in until I’m free and not guilty.
Turns out he was INVITED to a game by some member of the coaching staff or something and they didnt communicate with security so Sean ends up lookin like a dick.
I’d be pissed if I got invited somehwere and got locked up for accepting the invitation
sean wills knows where the kush is at.
I do feel sorry for him because he’s throwing his career away
FREE SEAN WILLS
too much weed…
well at least his “I could really give a fuck” demeanor doesn’t come across in this picture
I’ve heard of rock stars wrecking hotel rooms, but I never heard of bench players fuckin’ up a phone booth