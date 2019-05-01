TNT

The two Game 2’s from Tuesday night in the NBA weren’t the most competitive, as Milwaukee blew out Boston to even their series in the East and Golden State cruised to a fairly comfortable, but far less lopsided, win over the Rockets to go up 2-0.

Afterwards, the Inside the NBA crew convened to discuss those games and Wednesday night’s Game 2 in Denver between the Nuggets and Portland. They put a timer up for a Tissot sponsored segment to preview that game in Denver, in which all three analysts were supposed to rapid fire their thoughts in a set time period, but Chuck stumbled through his portion, forgetting Meyers Leonard’s name and thinking he was Alex Len.