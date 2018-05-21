Shaq Was A Member Of *NSYNC According To Google’s Search Function

#Shaq
05.21.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Shaquille O’Neal has his own music career, but on Monday the Google search function somehow gave him a very impressive career credit he didn’t earn.

Searching for “NSYNC members” on Google would put Shaq in the early 2000s era boy band *NSYNC. It’s a hilarious mistake for the search giant, who somehow put the NBA Hall of Famer in a boy band with Justin Timberlake and three others. Shaq is listed as a baritone, which is probably accurate but still very funny.

There’s surely an explanation for this, but right now it’s unclear how this happened. Somehow the information for Shaq and Joey Fatone seems to have been transposed or perhaps merged together.

