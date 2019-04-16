Watch Shaq Dance To ‘Thotiana’ In The NBA On TNT Green Room

Getty Image

Shaquille O’Neal may have been the most dominant player of his generation — when he wanted to be — but the Big Diesel has always had a passion for hip-hop and dancing.

Shaq once went certified platinum with his first album, Shaq Diesel, and certified gold with Shaq Fu: Da Return, and currently hits the stage as DJ Diesel at music festivals around the world — including a spot at Lollapalooza this year. As for dancing, well, his entrance to the 2009 All-Star Game with the Jabbawockeez is legendary.

All this is to say, of all the retired players in the NBA, there’s no one more plugged in to the current music scene than Shaq — or more likely to hit some moves if the opportunity presents itself. On Monday night during TNT’s doubleheader, Shaq did just that as whoever was playing music in the back spun the opening to Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles” into Blueface’s “Thotiana,” and Shaq obliged.