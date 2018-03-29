Shaq Spent $70,000 At Walmart After Being Traded From Miami To Phoenix

#Miami Heat #Shaq
03.28.18 53 mins ago

Getty Image

Shaq has been known by many names. The Diesel, Shaq Fu, Superman, The Big Aristotle, The Big Shaqtus, and The Big Shamrock among many others, but we might have to add The Big Rollback to that ever-growing list of nicknames for the Hall of Famer.

In a recent interview with Real Sports on HBO, Shaq discussed his budding business empire and financial success outside of basketball — something O’Neal spoke with Dime about last year at one of his many commercial shoots. Within all that money talk, Shaq told the story of how he holds the record for the largest single purchase in Walmart history.

As Shaq tells it, when he was traded from Miami to Phoenix in 2008, he arrived in Arizona in need of furnishing his new home. Being an impatient man, O’Neal made a trip to Walmart and bought everything he could possibly need for his new home, from kitchen supplies, to computers, to clothes, and everything in between. That bill ran up to $70,000 and earned him a call from American Express’ fraud monitors who feared the Big Shaqtus’ Big Credit Card had been stolen.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#Shaq
TAGSMIAMI HEATPHOENIX SUNSShaq

The RX

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 10 hours ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 5 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP