Shaq Spent $70,000 At Walmart After Being Traded From Miami To Phoenix

Getty Image

Shaq has been known by many names. The Diesel, Shaq Fu, Superman, The Big Aristotle, The Big Shaqtus, and The Big Shamrock among many others, but we might have to add The Big Rollback to that ever-growing list of nicknames for the Hall of Famer.

In a recent interview with Real Sports on HBO, Shaq discussed his budding business empire and financial success outside of basketball — something O’Neal spoke with Dime about last year at one of his many commercial shoots. Within all that money talk, Shaq told the story of how he holds the record for the largest single purchase in Walmart history.

As Shaq tells it, when he was traded from Miami to Phoenix in 2008, he arrived in Arizona in need of furnishing his new home. Being an impatient man, O’Neal made a trip to Walmart and bought everything he could possibly need for his new home, from kitchen supplies, to computers, to clothes, and everything in between. That bill ran up to $70,000 and earned him a call from American Express’ fraud monitors who feared the Big Shaqtus’ Big Credit Card had been stolen.