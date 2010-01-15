Shawne Williams charged with 8 drug counts

As if the Nets didn’t have enough basketball reasons to waive ’06 NBA Draft bust Shawne Williams — who they just picked up from the Mavs in the Eduardo Najera trade — he gave them a perfectly understandable reason off the court to cut him loose.
Williams was indicted earlier this week on eight drug charges in Shelby County, Tenn. — four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and four counts of conspiracy to distributue. According to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, the drug in question was “codeine-based syrup.”
Each crime is considered a felony and carries a sentence of 1-2 years. Williams was one of 24 defendants busted in a Memphis police sting.
After a standout freshman year at the University of Memphis, Williams was drafted by Indiana while being compared to a young Antoine Walker. So far he has yet to make a significant impact in the League, and it looks like this may have just ended his career.
so he got busted selling cough sirup and liquid morphine? but isn’t it sad that this kid is doing something like this while making over 2 million dollars a year playing basketball?
maybe he’s in it for the thrill
Does he hang out with Jamarcus Russell?
young Antoine Walker?
hes reached his potential now hes gonna go broke
i mean hes reached his comparison to Antoine Walker by goin broke and to jail
Aint no doubt ya’ll dat dese niggas aint worth for shit yo. Catz be gettin a chance to be gettin out of da hood and be earnin cheddar and be bangin pussy but these punkass muthafuckas aint able to stay outta trouble y’all.
True thugs NEVER lie.
The REAL Tyrone
Another one bites the dust.
He just got traded from The Mavs like 2 days ago, wonder what this means for the deal. I assume it stands, but what if Dallas knew about this and didn’t disclose it to NJ?
Looks like he was already on the syrup in the picture
yo hes tryin to get “lean” on…keep it trill Shawne, keep it trill
RIP Pimp C, DJ Screw, Big Moe
*get his “lean” on
When the deal was announced it was theorized that Williams would get waived. The deal was merely a financial move for both sides. It is funny that in a matter of days Shawne Williams made Sean Williams the good “Shawn”.
sdffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffff
I know this guy’s uncle. (or grand uncle, I don’t remember — we don’t talk about him) He’s a Pastor. crazy.
why do you need to distribute when your in the nba makin more money? im black too but damn black professional athletes are fuckin stupid!
sippin on some sizzurp!
I’m choking on that doja sweet and sipping on that sizz-erp
– Pimp C (RIP)
F’n idoit….Has a dream job, but still not happy with it. just a born loser.
That got damn LEAN! Syrup: it ain’t just for pancakes in the $outh [i48.tinypic.com]