Shawne Williams charged with 8 drug counts

01.15.10 9 years ago 19 Comments

As if the Nets didn’t have enough basketball reasons to waive ’06 NBA Draft bust Shawne Williams — who they just picked up from the Mavs in the Eduardo Najera trade — he gave them a perfectly understandable reason off the court to cut him loose.

Williams was indicted earlier this week on eight drug charges in Shelby County, Tenn. — four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and four counts of conspiracy to distributue. According to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, the drug in question was “codeine-based syrup.”

Each crime is considered a felony and carries a sentence of 1-2 years. Williams was one of 24 defendants busted in a Memphis police sting.

After a standout freshman year at the University of Memphis, Williams was drafted by Indiana while being compared to a young Antoine Walker. So far he has yet to make a significant impact in the League, and it looks like this may have just ended his career.

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMag

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP