Shawne Williams charged with 8 drug counts

As if the Nets didn’t have enough basketball reasons to waive ’06 NBA Draft bust Shawne Williams — who they just picked up from the Mavs in the Eduardo Najera trade — he gave them a perfectly understandable reason off the court to cut him loose.

Williams was indicted earlier this week on eight drug charges in Shelby County, Tenn. — four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and four counts of conspiracy to distributue. According to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, the drug in question was “codeine-based syrup.”

Each crime is considered a felony and carries a sentence of 1-2 years. Williams was one of 24 defendants busted in a Memphis police sting.

After a standout freshman year at the University of Memphis, Williams was drafted by Indiana while being compared to a young Antoine Walker. So far he has yet to make a significant impact in the League, and it looks like this may have just ended his career.