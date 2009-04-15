So today in the office someone decided to play Mobb Deep’s ‘Murda Muzik,’ definitely one of my favorite Mobb albums. One of the certified bangers on the album is ‘I’m Goin’ Out’ feat. Lil Cease. Cease says “Rap smoother than CL, in the K on the DL. Line for line you can detail, I choked more n*ggas than Sprewell.” And it got me thinking about my favorite rap lyrics that reference basketball.
Here are a few I remembered off the top of my head:
“So watch what you say to them cr*ckers, I’ll put a couple Gs on ya head like you play for the Packers…I’m raps LeBron James, I quickly see baskets. You scrubs couldn’t make it to the Mickey D’s classic.” -Fabolous “BK Style”
“As a youth explosively, clappin off the roof…shoot-n-guard like Kobe…” -Jay-Z “Pre-Game”
“Never hesitant, leave a n*gga bent real quick, real sick…brawl nights, I perform like Mike: Anyone — Tyson, Jordan, Jackson…Action.” -Notorious B.I.G. “Victory”
“Got them rootin’ for the bad guy. Playground legend like Sad Eye….P. Kirkland, my MP stay workin’, shootin’ arm stay jerkin…” -Beanie Sigel “Tales of a Hustler Pt. 2”
“More Jazz than Hornacek, I’ll leave ya corner wet…” -Nashawn “Quiet N*ggas”
“Yo, I’m not concerned wit the rhymes you wrote. I’m at the Sixers game seat close enough to trip Kukoc” -BooBonic “Suckas Pt. 2”
Post your favorite basketball rap lyric. I blacked out and can’t think of anymore. I know there are hundreds of them.
“ain’t talking about the 2-3 Mami in the zone like the homie 2-3
Jordan or James Makes no difference boo I’m ballin the same I am the Mike Jordan of recording”-Jay-z
that Kukoc line was nice
Because the streets is a short stop
Either youre slingin crack rock or you got a wicked jumpshot
“when i come back like Jordan, wearin the .45, it aint to play games wit you. its to aim at you”
-jigga man
@ Michorizo,
Classic line! How could I forget about that one??
-cgf
thats Big L right?
Which court, are yall playin basketball?
Get me on the court and Im trouble
Last week fucked around and got a triple double
Freaking brothers everyway like m.j.
I cant believe, today was a good day
– ice cube
@ Marcus,
That’s Biggie.
man, y’all aint heard Budden?
Man, I don’t mean to seem rude
Gunshots do you like Vancouver make your team move
Nice truck, nice house and chain
I car jacked you like Shaq shooting a three man get outta your Range
But don’t think I can’t rob
Can’t pitch, I still handle the rock like Shammgod
Still hurt you cowards
Still see me merking them Prowlers
And know they still call me Dirk in Dallas
I ain’t a selfish player
Man, I help your weight up
Cuz only Riders in this game now is myself and Isaiah
Good Work!
Yeah you shinin but the only thing you’re leavin out. You’re a candle in the sun – that shit don’t … If you haven’t heard, I’m Michael Magic and Bird all rolled in one – cause none got more flows than Young Plus got more flows to come
-jay z
And y’all scared, I can tell / that Im’a get Bucks like Milwaukee, cause like Sam, I Cassell
– Jadakiss, Put Ya Hands Up
I got two big heats / I call ’em Shaq and Alonzo
– Game
ugh i’m embarrassed! i knew the line but Big L’s voice was in my head
@isotope
yea Joe B is a beast, all them joints is nice
“Its Hovi Baby you Kobe maybe Tracy McGrady/Matter fact you a Harold Miner, JR Rider washed up on marijuana/Even worse you Pervis Ellis you worthless fella/you aint no athlete you Shawn Bradley”
Paid the front row seat watchin Iverson
First class air crafts what I’m flyin in
To L.A., Shaq, Eddie, Kobe Bryant and them
Save the jokes for Chris Tucker, Richard Pryor and them
-Beanie on The Roots “Adrenaline”
“One in the chamber like Chambers” Notorious BIG
“I ball for real, ya’ll cats are Sam Bowie” Jay Z
“from 3point range with a glock i shoot better than Kobe”
its 50!! lol
“Kobe – How does my shit taste??”
-Shaq
“2 big ass heats i call em shaq and alonzo”
game
“I’m the Franchise like a Houston Rocket, YAO MING!”
-Jay-Z
I’ma stay widdit, rock the custom drop Bentleys
Never eat at Denny’s and party like Lil Penny
can he live?
Jay-Z WHo you wit
More from Budden
“Half Man-Half Amazing with a clip in my boot
My 4-5 will make you “Skip To My Lou”,
Man I kill lame queers
It still ain’t clear
Never saving the tech like Bill Laimbeer
I live this y’all paint that pic
And like Magic I’m starting to believe y’all dudes ain’t that sick
(that last one was just wrong lol)
good post cgf, i could go all day with this
cant forget about Nas
“This nigga Ike with the Iverson jersey, light-skinned with herpes
Fuckin sisters in Harlem, Brooklyn and D.C.”
and The Game
“…never heard about Ike with the Iverson jersey. he had a cousin named Jason that rocked a Gary Payton now that same triflin bitch is a H.I.V. patient”
forget it, y’all listen for yourselves. LOL
All the hoes wanna blow me if this was basketball none you bitches could hold me… Weebles
You n**gas ain’t ridin you sittin on dem benches.
Hands down, the best lyric ever involving basketball:
“Y’all scared, I can tell
and I’ma get Bucks like Milwaukee,
cuz like Sam, I Cassell”
That’s from my fav rapper, Jadakiss’ first album. The double entendre at the end is smooth.
Methodman/RZA ft. Shag
“No Hooks”
…”breakin rims with the 7 footer..Shaq!…”
@ Isotope,
WOW….Budden got bars!!
-cgf
“be the next artest to run up in your stands”
Nelly- here comes the boom
Chours:
They’re playing Basketball
We love that Basketball
They’re playing Basketball
We love that Basketball
(Now rapping Basketball Number 1 Kurtis Blow)
Basketball is my favorite sport
I like the way they dribble up and down the court
Just like I’m the King on the microphone so is Dr. J and Moses Malone
I like Slam dunks take me to the hoop
My favorite play is the alley oop
I like the pick-and-roll, I like the give-and-go,
Cause it’s Basketball, uh, Mister Kurtis Blow,
Chours
I used to go to dinner, and then take the girl,
To see Tiny play against Earl The Pearl,
And Wilt, Big O, and Jerry West,
To play Basketball at it’s very best,
Basketball has always been my thing,
I like Magic, Bird, and Bernard King,
And number 33, my man Kareem,
Is the center on my starting team,
(To the hoop, ya’ll, Watch out, Watch out
In yo’ face, now here comes the rest)
Clyde, Rick Barry, and Pistol Pete,
Now these players, could never be beat,
Isiah, and Iceman too,
Just give ’em the ball, and then you talk up too,
Dantley and Wilkins are on the scene,
And Ralph Sampson is really mean,
Bill Russell didn’t take no junk,
and Darryl Dawkins got a monster dunk,
Tell me, were you in the joint?,
The night Wilt scored 100 points,
Or when Celtics won titles back-to-back,
And didn’t give nobody, no kind of slack,
Or when Dr. J shook the whole damn team,
With moves that came right out of a dream,
Or when, Willis Reed stood so tall,
Playing D with desire, it’s Basketball,
I know a female artist —
Someone like this —– Why are you talking trash, game MVP like Steve Nash.
Promiscious is the song I think, maybe one of ya can correct me.
^^^^ not Bow Wow…it’s Kurtis Blow son!!!
@ Marcus,
Yo…I was just listening to Mobb Deep and it hit me! Yeah man, I can do this all day! Lol.
“Jordan or James, makes no difference boo we ballin the same”
-Jay-Z
Does anyone remember that old KG commercial with Styles P rappin? That shit was nice! Here’s the link: [www.youtube.com]
“The seven-foot South Carolina kid obsessed with balls” part is questionable though.
It’s the same everyday everyday it’s the same
But that night we hit the hoop game
Who was playin: Seattle versus Golden State
Hollered at the home boy Gary Payton
After the game, we went to his house
NBA Jams, turned us out
Cormega- “lyrically im Penny before the injury” and “smoothness like Allan Houston got when he shoot”
Cormega- I play da game with skills like Latrell, and write so well, and I gotta go to heaven cuz my life is hell
Nature “I went to games as a Knicks Fan, they had Strick-Land and traded him/ every since then son I hated them
Nature “Staring at my feet All you see is Barkley’s/ size 10 never find me in a tight squeeze, at the airport, minutes before my flight leaves.
Shout out to LifeP!!!
WOW, You brought it back with Kurtis Blow
-cgf
Any of the Jadakiss/ AI commercials are sick.
“Matter fact, call him the king. The way he breaks down the defense, it’s like he got the ball on a string.”
Jay-Z – Pass the Roc lyrics:
As soon as I pick up a rock it’s
7:30 I gets busy watch the birdie
You can check coast to cost no others can serve me
I’m all Net never Knick when I shoot
Never miss, never whistle me for traveling when I walk like this
I go one on one, sun to sun, make no mistake
I never push (?) ’em but just give ’em the head fake
I double pump before I jam baby
Better hold your man baby (I gotta scoooore!)
No assists cuz I never pass, man listen
I go for the goal strong, I got tunnel vision
Gimme the rock when I get open
And I get open and rock!
‘You can’t stop me’ is my slogan
I got the best defense
With no false pretense
Even in broken English me should make sense
Even in the zone
I hold my own punk
and you tell Rodney King ‘White men can’t jump’ (yeah right)
(Chorus)
I hustle like Bird on the flock than rock a bird
Cuz I gotta get the A.C. Green in other words
I run the streets three hundred and sixty like Dominique
Plus five more days to make it complete
I follow the dream like Hakeen for the cream
Then I gamble it on dice like Jordan cuz I won’t miss it
I get the payoff in the playoffs never get sweeped
I 3-peat like ‘who could ever lose to the heat?’
I make your man sorry if your man probably wanna beef
Cuz I shoot from long range like Dan Majerle
I’m signing honeys to the bar(?)
Cuz my game is stronger than Grand Mama
Hop into my Antoine Carr
And we rock from New York to Planet Bebop
I’m standing more than three seconds in your lane
Kill a referee y’all can’t stop ‘the black all of that’
It’s ‘what’ though
Rest in piece because you’re petro (petro)
(Intermission)
I got the inside when you’re outside
Watch your knot cuz I got a great outside shot
I got officials down with me when I catch wreck
I scream on a team and a ref gave me a tech
I’m coming down the lane
Ten seconds left in the game
I aim, I win, let’s take it to the stats
Who scores the most on the map
Renegotiate the contract
Gimme all mine, I gotta pay rent
Or I get foul to the extreme, flagrant
I want the easy two, give me the pay and split
Picture me working hard, at a job laying bricks
I bust a salary cap, (?) I gotta stay paid
From the pre-season all the way to the parade
Whenever the games on the line pass the mic to the middle
When I’m through? I’m going to Disney Land…
Oh shit Detroit Dave, you broke out the Mega lyrics. Nice!
Mega always has NBA cats in his songs
Used to willie bicycle since I was six
High school cross-over wave to wave pics
“D-wade when I’m taking a shot,
I’ll throw you under the bus, the brakes are shot”
– Willie the Kid
Nas– I kick a flow like Shaquille holds the pill, vocabulary skillz, im ill
Six oohie, jewels drippin, big toolie / I ball for real, y’all niggas is Sam Bowie / And with the third pick – I made the earth sick / M.J., him Jay, fade away perfect
jay z
i put on a nine on yo back like tony parker
the best basketball song duo live – shootin
