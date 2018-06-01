A report from Thursday night indicated that the probe investigating a series of burner Twitter accounts allegedly connected to Philadelphia 76ers general manager Bryan Colangelo should wrap up soon, and that it’s hard to see Colangelo keeping his job at its conclusion. A few hours later, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe brought forth even more information into how things are going in Philadelphia, and it doesn’t look good for the team’s suddenly-embattled executive.
The pair brought word that the Sixers probe is reportedly becoming “increasingly focused” on Colangelo’s wife, Barbara Bottini, as the person who is behind the Twitter accounts that, among other things, bashed players, and published sensitive information. Still, despite the fact that Colangelo may not have hit send on any tweets, Lowe and Wojnarowski reported that he is “fighting for his professional life” with the Sixers.
So far, Philadelphia ownership has shown little, if any, inclination to separate Colangelo’s culpability in the matter should a family member or close associate be proven responsible for the postings, league sources said.
Many members of Colangelo’s staff in Philadelphia are bracing for his dismissal, sources said.
Ownership fears that Colangelo’s credibility inside and outside the organization may be too badly damaged to continue in the job, especially within a month of a July free agency period when the Sixers plan to pursue superstars like LeBron James and Paul George to partner with young stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.
