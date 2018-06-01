Getty Image

A report from Thursday night indicated that the probe investigating a series of burner Twitter accounts allegedly connected to Philadelphia 76ers general manager Bryan Colangelo should wrap up soon, and that it’s hard to see Colangelo keeping his job at its conclusion. A few hours later, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe brought forth even more information into how things are going in Philadelphia, and it doesn’t look good for the team’s suddenly-embattled executive.

The pair brought word that the Sixers probe is reportedly becoming “increasingly focused” on Colangelo’s wife, Barbara Bottini, as the person who is behind the Twitter accounts that, among other things, bashed players, and published sensitive information. Still, despite the fact that Colangelo may not have hit send on any tweets, Lowe and Wojnarowski reported that he is “fighting for his professional life” with the Sixers.