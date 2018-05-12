Getty Image

It’s been a long and difficult road, but “The Process” has finally started to pay dividends in Philly. It turns out that if your commitment to losing is as fierce as it is patient, there’s no limit to what you can’t accomplish. Yet in the morally problematic infrastructure of the NBA lottery system, failure is its own reward.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been failing upward and failing more effectively than any other organization in the league for the better part of the last decade, and their reward has been a processional of high-profile lottery picks (some of which have worked out better than others) and a current roster whose future is very bright indeed.

Despite getting summarily dispatched by the Celtics in the conference semifinals earlier in the week, the Sixers are equipped to contend in the East for the foreseeable future. And the man who presided over those dark days in Philadelphia is getting some well-deserved recognition – unlike certain of his peers around the league. According to a new report, head coach Brett Brown is discussing a contract extension with the team.