Philadelphia 76ers At Atlanta Hawks Game 4 TV Info And Betting Lines

Since the second half of Game 1, the Philadelphia 76ers have dominated the Atlanta Hawks, falling just short of a massive second half comeback in the opener and having won the last two games by 16 points each. Part of that has been better shot-making from their perimeter players, most notably Tobias Harris and Seth Curry, who have each had a quality efforts to bolster what Joel Embiid has done dominating on the inside in Games 2 and 3.

It has also been a massive turnaround on the defensive end, where they’ve put Ben Simmons and Matisse Thybulle’s length on Trae Young, after starting Game 1 with Danny Green trying his hand at guarding Young — Green is now out for the series with a calf strain. That shift has significantly impacted the Hawks’ ability to produce offensively, as they are a team that goes as far as Young goes on that end even with the talent around him. Going into Game 4, Atlanta is going to have to figure out how to become a bit less dependent on Young’s creation, needing Bogdan Bogdanovic and others to be able to step up when the Sixers close off Young’s driving lanes and are forcing Atlanta to create in secondary action.

Game 3 saw Philly simply run away late as their constant onslaught of size on both ends has seemingly worn down the Hawks, with the Sixers covering easily as slight road favorites and taking the game well over the total of 224.5.

Game 4 TV Info

Tip Time: Monday, June 14; 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: TNT

Game 4 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Series Prices: Sixers (-715), Hawks (+475)

Spread: Sixers -3.5 (-112), Hawks +3.5 (-109)

Total: Over 225.5 (-112), Under 225.5 (-109)

Money Line: Sixers (-155), Hawks (+130)