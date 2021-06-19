A Poorly-Timed Power Outage Happened Late In Game 6 Of Hawks-Sixers

Game 6 of the series between the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers could not have been more tense. The Hawks found themselves up 3-2 in the series and had zero interest in needing to fly back to Philly to secure a berth in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Sixers, meanwhile, were in a win-or-go-home situation, and considering the myriad of questions that seem to always surround the franchise, losing as the 1-seed would have led to a potentially precarious offseason.

Basically, it was sensational television, to the point that we even had something completely insane happen that was not a fight between Joel Embiid and John Collins (although that happened, too). With 1:59 remaining, the Sixers tried to inbound the ball, but almost immediately, the lights went out at State Farm Arena.

It was very weird, but credit to the fans in attendance for making the best of it by busting out the flashlights on their various cell phones.

This is amazing pic.twitter.com/17OZTVp17J — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) June 19, 2021

Things ended up getting sorted out pretty quickly and the two teams got back to trying to play a basketball game, but at the very least, nothing particularly bad seemed to have happen and we got a really cool visual out of the whole thing, which is fun.