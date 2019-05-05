Getty Image

After taking the last two games of the series, the Sixers entered Game 4 with a chance to take full control of their semifinals matchup with the Raptors if they could take care of business at home.

Joel Embiid, coming off a monster performance in Game 3, was under the weather prior to the game and it showed in his lack of ability to dominate, scoring just 11 points on 2-of-7 shooting, but he found other ways to make an impact, playing great defense at the rim and leading the team with seven assists.