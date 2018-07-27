PUMA

Puma has made a major impression this summer as it’s worked to get back into the basketball footwear game. The company has announced that a number of players have joined its roster of players — ranging from high-profile rookies like Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley to veterans like Terry Rozier and Rudy Gay.

On Friday, Puma announced its newest hoops partnership, one that goes beyond a handful of select NBA players. The company announced that it has entered into an agreement with the WNBA to become one of the league’s official footwear partners.

The new partnership will be celebrated at the 2018 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday afternoon, when one of the league’s biggest stars will debut a pair of Puma kicks. Dallas Wings guard Skylar Diggins-Smith will rock Clyde Court Disrupts, a vibrant sneaker that the company announced last month. Set to come out later this year, Diggins-Smith will not just wear them on Saturday — they’ll be her go-to kicks for the rest of the WNBA season.