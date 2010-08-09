Smush Parker Wants Back In The NBA

08.09.10 8 years ago 16 Comments

I guess once you’re in the NBA fraternity, you’re in it for life. (Try telling that to Stephon Marbury.) Anyways, although Smush Parker has been playing basketball in China with the Guandong Southern Tigers Hongyuan for the past two years (with two championships to show for it), the five-year NBA veteran wants back in. And according to Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post, he’s going to do what it takes to get there.

“It’s about playing at the top level of basketball that there is,” says Parker. “I feel like I can play at that level and I’ve proven myself. It’s just about trying to get back.

“I’m just going to let the chips fall where they may. I’m going to end up at somebody’s veteran camp and try to make the team.”

If that’s the case, what teams might be in need of a 6-4, 29-year-old guard? Off the top of my head, the Pacers, Bobcats and Warriors all could use another guard on the roster, and the Knicks and Nets could give him a shot as well to fill out the roster with a local product.

What do you think? Will Smush ever play in the NBA again?

