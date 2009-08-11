Source: Cavs Sign Leon Powe

08.11.09

While it’s been speculated for weeks, a source in Cleveland is saying that the Cavs have finally signed Leon Powe. One of my favorite Celtics (if not the favorite) for the past couple years, if Powe can recover from the torn ACL in his left knee, he could be the X-factor Cleveland was looking to add this summer.

While it may not seem that Shaq, Anthony Parker and Jamario Moon are the stars that LeBron was hoping for the flank him en route to another NBA Finals, you can see that Danny Ferry is looking for a certain type of guy to surround his superstar with. All of these guys are scrappy players, just like Anderson Varejao, Delonte West and rookie Danny Green – a stark difference from the era of Wally Szczerbiak.

With all these wings being added to the roster, it will be interesting to see how Powe fits in when he returns hopefully sometime around the All-Star break.

As we asked this morning in Smack: If Powe comes back all the way healthy from this new injury, who will have a better career – him or Big Baby?

Source: Cleveland Plain Dealer

