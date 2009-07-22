Sources: Lamar Odom To Re-Sign With The Lakers

#Lamar Odom
07.22.09 9 years ago 45 Comments

It appears one of the best free agents left on the market decided to stay home. According to BlackSportsOnline, sources close to Lamar Odom have told the site that Odom will sign a four-year, $40 million contract to remain with the Lakers.

While many thought that Dwyane Wade would be able to convince the vet to return to South Beach, Odom met with Jerry Buss during a closed door meeting in Las Vegas yesterday where the two were apparently able to reach an agreement.

What are your thoughts?

Source: BlackSportsOnline

