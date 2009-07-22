Sources: Lamar Odom To Re-Sign With The Lakers

It appears one of the best free agents left on the market decided to stay home. According to BlackSportsOnline, sources close to Lamar Odom have told the site that Odom will sign a four-year, $40 million contract to remain with the Lakers.
While many thought that Dwyane Wade would be able to convince the vet to return to South Beach, Odom met with Jerry Buss during a closed door meeting in Las Vegas yesterday where the two were apparently able to reach an agreement.
Love this signing. The pieces are all back in place.
thats big, that solidifies their return to the Finals next year
Odom would have been dumb if he didn’t re-sign. I’m sorry to say it fellas, but the Lakers are SOOOO STACKED.
Minny here. My Odometer tells me that this information may be premature. Let’s wait awhile before we hoist the Championship banner for next season.
I think he will reconsider since LA has so much smog. That and Miami will start him at small forward. They’ll also throw in Chris Quinn as his personal man servant.
John Ireland is reporting via twitter that this deal isn’t true.
im kinda glad he’s staying with the lakers because i want beasley to get more run at the 3. “be easy” is gonna be 20 and 10 (at least 18 and 8) this season. hopefully miami gets boozer now
now if we can just get someone to take sasha..where the hell is isiah when you need him?
Wow most def. the 1 seed and strength enough to probably fight off the cats aiming for the bullseye on the back!
Lakers gunning for another CHAMPIONSHIP!!!!!! WOO WOO
man they deep as hell…. with odom back they can go with a tall ass line up if they want and still dominate…
You guys better be careful with this one. Local reporters in LA don’t agree.
Wow, the rich keep getting richer. The NBA is a perfect metaphor for capitalism.
How are the Knicks looking next season? Fuck me.
Great news! This negotiation had me worried for quite a while..
[www.youtube.com]
we in here talkin bout practice
you guys might want to check, but BSO just bait and switched every major basketball site out there . . . no signing has been confirmed and it’s all speculation . . .
This is amazing
pow gasol – the clever skilled unconquerable
bynum – the next most dominating big man
Kobe – well he transcends our vocabulary – tough as hell
artest – huge toughness, huge stats, HUGE entertainment
d-phish – gadz
lamar – nicest dude in the NBA and a kaleidoscope of skills
Morrison – if he is shooting as good as they say – he’s back; good god
farmar – absolutely amazing skill set – he’s amazing – starter ?
Brown – powerhouse
Walton – goriila glue of the triangle
Sasha – if the machine gets his 3 back, it will be the rise of the machine
mbenga – continues to improve
hoping for sun and new crew
remember that amazing lob last season from Walton to farmar
I called that the:
WALMAR !!!!!!!
ODOM will be unhappy like Gortat will be in Dallas
they dont respect him and it sucks that he has to go back to the BENCH after sacrifising all last year
As much as I wish it were, this story doesnt appear to be true, Buss is on vacation in Hawaii and all reports are leaning to the fact that he did not meet w/ Odom, and that if an offer is made to, it will be less than what was originally offered at the start of negotiations..
I’d gladly come off the bench for 10M a year on the team defending the chip.
Jerry Buss is actually in Hawaii and has been for over a week. He was not in Las Vegas, as John Ireland of ESPN and lakers reporter just confirmed (he actually called the Buss family in Hawaii). They easily could have agreed via telephone, and possibly that’s where Lamar was, but the report that Buss flew into Vegas is simply not correct.
@ Chris
You might have heard this before and it mighta saved Iverson’s career, but it ain’t who starts the game, it’s who finishes and LA’s crunchtime lineup always includes LO
Since when is BSO.com a reliable source? Hilarious, even if it’s true.
shame on Dime for thinking BLACKSPORTSONLINE.com is a credible source. laker insiders like John Ireland on ESPN 710 and Matt Smith KLAC 570 (also two people who… ARE ON THE LAKERS PAYROLL) have confirmed no deal is on the table and that Jerry Buss has been in HAWAII the past few days on vacation… yet somehow he meets with Lamar in vegas and they crank out a 4 yr 40 million deal? what a joke. wtf DIME!?
and fyi Chris From LB CALI says
gortat isnt going to play in Dallas… Orlando matched the offer genius.
and even if he was… who cares if Gortat is happy or not?
Like I just said…
[thelakersnation.com]
The report is not true.
If this is true this means we are gonna see kobe’s jump and fist pump 6 times cus he’s gonna win 2 more championships.
If odom is back. then the lakers have everybody n got better.
Ariza < Artest. same player anyways xcept Ron is better
They could have a line up with Bynum, Gasol, Odom, Artest and have Kobe run the point.
Odom back. = Lakers Repeat
Good job lamar odom, way to go? You are a very good player. I like how u play. I’m a huge fan of u. Hope u enjoy your time. Bring la more championships. Thank u and wish u the best. I’ll be watching ur games on tv this year. I’ll cheer for u. LOL
Great Deal.. This Is Total Match Up Problems For the Whole NBA Can U Smell Repeat Haters
it’s fake.
What are my thoughts??
WELCOME BACK TO WITNESSING A DYNASTY UNFOLD RIGHT BEFORE UR EYES
BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
I smell REPEAT!!!!!!
Hey Wait A Minute..
Ahhh u guys nunjust f@#ked up my high!
bogus report.
a cruel joke if this is untrue
At this point in his career, I don’t think he’s worth $10 mil, but more power to him and his agent for making it happen.
Poster @ 17 might be the most deluded homer I’ve seen this month.
Greg,you have it all wrong..
@K Dizzle- doesnt matter, you dont think he wants to start?
@c’mon dime – yea, thats what i meant. Gortat sucks, but i just wanted to use that example as a player that is being “forced” into a situation.
-its obvious its not about the MONEY, its about RESPECT. to ODOM. RESPECT= MORE YEARS!! which he wants
doesnt matter what anyone says! even though he only put up 10 ppg, Odom is a top 5 SF in this league
With all the monies being made by the laker organization Lamar would’ve been dump to take the first deal on the table. Way to go cAnDy MAN you deserve the 40mil and some! can you say Back2Back