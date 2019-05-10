Spider-Man Ran On The Court And Body Checked A Player In The Philippine Cup Finals

Associate Editor
05.10.19

Marvel

It’s been a big few weeks in the Marvel universe.

Avengers: Endgame is one of the biggest movies of all time, achieving critical acclaim and a whole lot of praise for the way it tied a bow on the beloved series of films. However, a new scandal involving a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has cast a dark cloud on a once-adored member of The Avengers.

In a clip from the Philippine Basketball Association, Spider-Man (real name Peter Parker, a young man from New York City) runs onto the court and body checks a player mid-game. Here is the shocking footage, which occurred during Game 5 of the PBA Philippine Cup finals, per Inquirer.net.

