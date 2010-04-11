Spurs push ‘Melo over the edge; Dirk Nowitzki’s late MVP push

For all the rumors you hear about Coach K getting NBA offers left and right, there’s one place that could make a lot of sense for him whenever their current coach steps down: San Antonio. When you think about it, the Spurs are already the Duke Blue Devils of the pro game. They’re the clean-cut guys, the smug elitists who seem to get every bounce and just win year after year, and everybody hates them. And if you ask the fans in Denver who saw last night’s Nuggets/Spurs game, Tim Duncan‘s squad, like Coach K’s, has the refs in their back pocket … It was close going into the fourth before the Spurs went on a 16-2 run, with nine of those points coming at the free throw line. That included a technical on J.R. Smith, and Carmelo got two quick T’s later in the quarter to get himself ejected. The Nuggets fans gave a sarcastic cheer when Chauncey Billups (27 pts) drew a foul to break up the run, and as the Spurs put the finishing touches on the blowout, they chanted “These refs suck!” They were pissed, but it was misguided; even one of the Nuggets announcers admitted, “I’m as hard on officials as anybody, you know that, but that isn’t the reason why Denver is down.” … San Antonio simply put on an offensive clinic. You know their style: Ball movement, great spacing, hitting open shots, running things through Duncan (18 pts, 10 rebs) in the post. Tony Parker is still coming off the bench, but he looked solid with 12 points and 6 assists … ‘Melo got tossed when he fouled Matt Bonner on a three-point attempt, and you could see from a mile away that he was ready to call it a night. As soon as ‘Melo (19 pts) looked at the ref sideways, you knew he was about to take it over the line … Why hasn’t Dirk Nowitzki been getting more MVP talk? It’s tough to argue for anybody over LeBron right now, but that hasn’t stopped Durant, Kobe, Dwight and D-Wade from getting their share of support. Meanwhile, Dirk is just plodding along, dropping buckets on anybody who wanders into his scope and leading the Mavericks to a potential 2-seed … Last night Dirk hit the Kings for 39 points, one night after serving Portland a cold 40. And in those two games, Dirk has gone 30-for-30 at the stripe. When he’s on a roll like this and he’s getting to the foul line, there’s really nobody who can stop Dirk. You know what would be a dream matchup? Have current-day Dirk on offense against Dennis Rodman in his prime on defense. Who gets the upper hand? … Jason Kidd had a triple-double the Dallas rout (11 pts, 10 rebs, 13 asts), while Tyreke Evans scored 27 in the loss … Michael Jordan had kind of a Tiger Woods country-club look going as he watched Bobcats/Pistons, and MJ got to see one of his Lottery picks put in work. Filling in for Ray Felton (sick), D.J. Augustin played a solid floor game with 13 points and 9 assists with just one turnover, and hit the game-winner. It was a free-throw contest down the stretch, and with about one minute to go, the Bobcats were down one before Augustin hit a tough elbow fadeaway out of the Steve Nash playbook … Gerald Wallace swatted Will Bynum‘s layup on the other end, the first of five shots Detroit had on that possession where they could have taken the lead but didn’t convert … Did Jordan buy out that row of empty seats directly behind him, or did nobody really show up? That’s not a good look when the owner is in the building … Other stat lines from Saturday: Baron Davis went for 21 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and 3 blocks as the Clippers beat Golden State; Troy Murphy put up 25 points and 9 boards as Indiana beat New Jersey; Jamal Crawford scored 28 off the bench to lead Atlanta past Washington; Marreese Speights dropped 22 off the bench in Philly’s win at Memphis; and Paul Pierce had 24 points to lead Boston past Milwaukee … Celtics/Bucks could be a first-round playoff matchup, and this one had some postseason intensity. Pierce and Jerry Stackhouse got into a heated confrontation, and before that, Big Baby got up in Kurt Thomas‘ face when Thomas fouled him hard and sent Baby to the deck face-first. We understand Big Baby can’t let guys think they can punk him, but Thomas ain’t the one to test. He’s always looked half-crazy, and when Baby challenged him last night, Thomas seemed more amused about it than anything … We’re out like sellouts in Charlotte …
Melo should bitch slap Duncan, that’ll show the Spurs what’s up
Hahaha… SAS and DAL on the first round… Mavs upset again…
Bitch slap then back pedal like crazy lmao
Kurt ‘CRAZY EYES’ Thomas
In my mind, Dirk guaranteed himself to never win another MVP by loosing to GState the year he won it.
Perfect demo of why the Nuggets haven’t and won’t win anything that matters. Dantley’s in over his head and Melo’s years away from being mature enough to be a leader at this level. Throw in the ever passive Nene (took the paper and shut the door for this game) and J.R. Smith’s low IQ, and you have the ingredients for big game performances the calibre of last night’s.
Spurs will probably have another 50 win season under Pop. Quiet success.
Rodman would fuck Dirk’s world up: He would lock him down AND put lipstick on him
well, rodman was only 6-7. dirk could easily shoot over him. worm would bother him and limit him a bit, but stopping? nope
Thunder might just be young and inexperienced enough to not know any better and make a run at the chip.
I mean they have all the ingredients. And looking at the lakers showing some vunerability, nuggets struggling, mavs penchant for choking and the spurs age. I mean why not.
Go the thunder!!!!!
I wouldn’t argue against the Worm. As a Piston, he was pitted against 7 footers with bigger bodies, yet he averaged 18 fucking rebounds. When he was relatively older, he’s still getting 15-16 boards as a Bull. You see him, you say ‘he can’t defend this guy’, and then he gets the DPOY. Damn. Crazy as fuck, but daaamn, what an ill baller.
As much as i respekt dirk. under the rules of the 90s the worm would have shut him down 95%
I don’t remember very much Rodman defending 3 pts shooters. He was mostly defending the paint, where Dirk doesn’t venture very often.
I just wanted to say that on NETFLIX, I watched Hoop Dreams. It helped show me how many great players don’t make it for many reasons. William Gates and Arthur Agee never made it to the League like everyone including them thought they would.
Gotta go with Borgs@6… Nugs just have too many inconsistencies. Maybe they should have padded up the roster and signed someone like Wally World, Raja Bell, Kenny Thomas or Von Wafer – just in case. Can’t hurt to have a plan B or C.
Or perhaps gave Larry Hughes a try, all those tats, the tease (of potential), the inconsistency and low bball IQ makes him a perfect fit. Hell, the body ink alone qualifies him as a Nugget.
I agree with #10 and #11.
Rodman’s whole M.O. was rebounding and defence and gave more effort than anyone on the floor. To doubt his ability as on of the best defenders the league has EVER seen is stupid. The doubters aren’t remembering that he got into everyone’s head. Dude was a mental parasite. Once he got in there, whoever he was defending was done. Over a 7 game series, you really think Nowitski mentally has a chance?? I don’t think so. Rodman gets the better of Nowitski in my humble opinion… and averages 15 rebs on top of it.
But at least Nugs now have Kenyon back. Who knows, they prolly have the two seed locked up by now if he didn’t get hurt…? That 5 game road trip ten games ago was crucial.
Worm did guard Larry Bird during the peak of the Celtics-Pistons wars back in the late 80’s. He doesn’t need to shut down Dirk, he would just have annoyed the shit out of him and Dirk would just take himself out of the game. If Rodman got to Bird, it won’t take him much to get inside Diggler’s head…
CURRY FOR ROY. there i said it. i thought reke was a no brainer but man.. currys been balling.
rodman would shut dirk out please people everytime we compare todays players to oldschool ones you always give the upperhand to the old guys.
pleasee google up rodmans stats vs the pfs he played in the finals all of them either avg there exact same numbers or went crazy on him (kemp). so tell me again who did he really shut down guarding one on one (that mattered of course)?? dirks shot wouldnt be bothered by the worm.
Haha man, I was a huge Bulls fan in the 90s (who wasn’t?), but there’s a bit of fantasy land going on here.
People remember that Rodman was one of the best defenders of the 90s. Isn’t Dirk one of the best offensive players of the 00s? Yes.
Again, I love Rodman and think that he deserves to be in the HoF. But to say he would shut down one of the greatest scoring PFs of all time, hands down? Cmon people, there’s a reason why Dime asked the question.
agree and btw i wasnt hehe
Yeah Rodman was one of the best defensive players of all time. But even the best defensive players aren’t able to “shut down” the great offensive players.
Rodman would get crazy boards against him though.
Glad to see the love for Rodman, but I think that may be more from the hate for Dirk. Rodman would get a ton of boards, but I don’t think he’d shut down Dirk.
@tp: Agreed.
But then you’ll find that having a player like Rodman who can psychologically cripple a great offensive player is such a tremendous advantage. Kemp might have gotten his numbers, but it’s always that ‘I can’t be comfortable because I’m guarded by a psycho’ mode that only Rodman delivers. I remember seeing Karl Malone in the 98 Finals get seriously distracted by the Worm, and while he’s still dropping 28 plus, you can clearly say he’s getting mindraped.
And who wouldn’t want that advantage?
Rodman may not have shut down Dirk, but he’d make him into just another jump shooter like he did vs Malone. Nowitzki better have his outside shot going because its the only thing he’ll get with the Worm. All the other aspects of his game will be for shit.
Bird had a better all around game, Kemp was more athletic and Malone was bigger and stronger. But they all had to bleed for their points and find other ways to get their game going like rebound, defend and set up their teammates from the post. Dirk will be just another jump shooter.
Fuck, even with today’s rules, as dirty and sneaky as the he is, the Worm would find a way. The league would have video reviews for sneaky fouls, unseen elbowing and other dirty tricks Rodman used to do, not just to determine 3pt shots and all other things that help out with the officiating.
How come NBA cousins seem to be fucked up? Vince and TMac are unbelievably injury prone. Marbury and Telfair have there own problems. DeMarcus Cousins has attitude and character issues. And I’m fuckin’ sure Ron Artest is related to himself (just like Rodman). Hehehe
Bad shit DNA or is there some unseen force in the league that somehow ‘cousins’ can’t have a good, clean and controversy free career?
“Have current-day Dirk on offense against Dennis Rodman in his prime on defense. Who gets the upper hand?”
Rafa23 says:
well, rodman was only 6-7. dirk could easily shoot over him. worm would bother him and limit him a bit, but stopping? nope”
One question: are they playing in a game that matters? Cause if so Dirk will disappear….Remember in 06 when 6-7 James Posey punked Dirk in the finals?!?
Dirk Fan: Dirk is a great offensive player, with a varied aresenal of moves.
Dirk Hater: OMFG warriorz lolz
Dirk Fan: Dirk was fine in that series. He averaged around 20-10 with a couple steals per game and a block per game. It’s a shame that the Mavs were baited into a scoring battle, and that their height advantage wasn’t secured by a dominant performance by their 7 foot center.
Dirk Hater: wuteva DA HEAT pwnd dirk
Dirk Fan: Oh, in the series with what is widely regarded as one of the worst officiating jobs of all time? That one? Wade gets touched…foul. Mavs get clobbered…Wade gets a shot.
Dirk Hater: worm>dirk
Dirk Fan: Ignoring Rodman’s nonexistant offensive game which would be stifled by even someone of Dirk’s modest defensive game, you’ll notice that Dirk has played against “defensive specialists” his whole career, and is still known as an elite offensive player. Bruce Bowen? Tim Duncan? Shawn Marion? No problem. In the last 7 games, he’s scored over 20 points in each contest despite playing against Birdman Anderson, Jeff Green, Lamarcus Aldridge, and the frontcourt of the Magic (Dwight Howard, Marcin Gortat, Rashard Lewis, and Brandon Bass), which is one of the best defensively in the League. Bottom line: Dirk gets buckets, doesn’t matter who he’s playing against. Dennis Rodman is one of the great defenders this league has ever seen, but let’s not get carried away and say he’d shut Dirk down.
Rodman would own Dirk’s soul by the end of the night. In a seven game serious Dirk would be lucky to average 15 a game. Dirk’s game is tailor made for Rodman’s D. Think Stephen Jackson during Warriors/Mavs except much worse for Dirk
Rodman is ideal to gaurd dirk. Teams that are succesful in containing Dirk use smaller quicker players. See Stephen Jackson in GS. And Rodman as a defender was phyical and he would mentally bother Dirk.
@Ben
Yes Hoop Dreams is my fav basketball movie because of all the truths in it. You should read up on how Arthur and William are doing now…it will tell even more of the story.
Rodman D > Dirks O if it’s the 80’s or 90’s NBA. If its the “New Rules” then Dirk would foul Rodman out in the first half. So what does that say about Dirks offense??? None of that crap he does would work in the 80’s or 90’s because he wouldn’t have space to do it. Dirk is not the first of his kind, Bob Macadoo, Detlef Shrimf, and Tom Chambers were all equal or better scorers. Yet because they played in the NBA when defense was allowed to be played they don’t get the recognition that Dirk gets. Although Bob Mac was a MVP. Somehow Dirk gets mentioned as the greatest offensive scorer at Pf and gets credit as be soooo unstoppable. lol, Rodman would eat his a$$ up every time. both on the court and off it.
as a life long knick fan i can easily say…Kurt thomas is a OG triple OG
Before he joined the Jordan Bulls, Rodman had limited success against the Mailman, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Larry Bird. Funny how being on the same team as the greatest player of all time will make you look like you’re a better player.
Not saying that Rodman wasn’t great – he was. But he had plenty of losses at the hands of larger, skilled offensive players.
Before joining the Bulls, Rodman was already an established beast at what he does best: rebounding and defense. DPOY… twice, and back-to-back.
Being a Bull may have introduced him to casual fans who only knows one team in the NBA (clue: it’s the Bulls), but saying it made him ‘look like he’s a better player’, naaaaah. He was averaging boards only Wilt could top. That’s an A-list player, whatever team he might be.
You’re right, he was good before the Bulls. I’m pretty sure that I said that…well, every time that I’ve posted on this subject.
MY POINT, however, was that although he was great, he wasn’t a world-beater. Far from it. His teams were beaten in the playoffs by teams led by the men he was defending, whether it was Bird and Pippen when he was with the Pistons, or Malone and Olajuwon when he was with the Spurs.
Could he get more rebounds than Dirk? For sure. As I’ve pointed out, though, it’s not like everyone he played against went into a corner and cried.
And let’s please not forget Rodman the offensive player, he of the career 7.3 ppg. 7.3 and 13.1 vs. Dirk’s 22.9 and 8.5. To casual fans that think he can just pull an NBA Jam and up and dunk on Dirk…well, I’ll leave you with this.
OK so THIS is why I hate fantasy matchups between players in totally different basketball eras — the RULES ARE DIFFERENT!! Would Dirk get shut down by Rodman in his prime…VERY VERY POSSIBLE. But that could be said for just about any superstar in the league now. What about Laimbeer or Charles Oakley vs. Lebron (in the 80’s and 90’s)? Yeah, Lebron is a great athlete, but I bet they’d make him earn every dunk. Like McHale said “Feel like dancing now?” The conversation is pointless (but, I guess, cool to think about. If you have time to waste.)
Oh yeah…defense is a laugh now in the NBA. Either everybody wants to be a scorer or, even if you want to play defense, you can’t handcheck or foul too hard. And defensive stats have now been reduced to how many blocks you can get a game (i.e., Dwight Howard isn’t even in my top 5 of best defensive players in the league. Go figure).
Dirk’s biggest challenge against Rodman would have been overcoming the mind games. Physically, Rodman wouldn’t stop Dirk from firing shot after shot over him. So if Rodman was going to have any effect, he would have to try and get in his head. The different between Dirk and the other great PF Rodman played against, is that Dirk is one of the great shooters in league history, as a 7 footer. There’s been no-one at that size, with remotely close to that level of shooting.
This Rodman stuff is silly. Rodman would not stop Dirk from scoring absolute buckets. Rodman would play good D, get terribly burned from outside, and get lots of rebounds. Quit making Gods out of guys like Rodman (and D.J.) who were basically one or 2 dimensional super role players on their teams of stars. (It’s particulary interesting because most of you folks were probably in early elementary school (at best) when guys like this were playing.)
Dirk should be a sure a first round hall of famer. Not that I am that big of a fan of his, but he is a legit star–top 10 player in the league today (with Kobe, LeBron, Dwight, Durant, Wade,…)
(Twenty years from now, I see today’s kids making Chauncey Billups into the same sort of overblown-type legend.)
Dennis Rodman wasn’t even that good at defense. Remember, he had the bad boys(a gang of thugs or villains), and a coach acting like Hitler telling him to take out the star players if they went to the basket.
So Dirk would just pull up and hit jumpers. Plus Rodman never stopped Malone, McHale, Bird, Barkley. He’d just grab on to them, touch their penis or something weird, write books how he would crossdress and go to gay bars. You know Malone wanted nothing to do with that.
Also Rodman played defense when he was focused, and seriously in the game. Unlike Laimbeer, who could actually score, and would have tried to murder Dirk.
And yes, Dirk is a Hall of Famer if he retires right now. 72 free throws in a row(and he’s 7 feet.) 21,180 points and only getting better with age.
Rodman played with other superstars, Dirk is arguably playing on the best team Dallas has had. Nash wasn’t one of the top 3 point guards when he played in Dallas, Finley was always overrated, and Jason Terry isn’t an all-star. Josh Howard was never a type of guy who could help a superstar player get over the hump. He wasn’t a McHale, Pippen or Worthy.