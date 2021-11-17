Since 1999, the stadium that has been home to a trio of basketball teams and a hockey team in Los Angeles has been known as the Staples Center. It’s among the most well-known stadiums in all of basketball, but later this year, the naming rights will be owned by someone else for the first time in the building’s history.

According to multiple reports, starting on Dec. 25, 2021, Staples Center will be renamed Crypto.com Arena. It is not the company’s first foray into basketball — they double as the jersey sponsor for the Philadelphia 76ers — but for the foreseeable future, the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Sparks, and Los Angeles Kings will report to work in a place that has a brand new name.

Hearing that the Staples Center will be renamed for https://t.co/U3pcKszl4I tomorrow as part of a multi-year naming rights deal for the Lakers, Clippers and Kings arena. — Alicia Jessop (@RulingSports) November 17, 2021

Staples Center – the iconic home of the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers among others since 1999 – will have a new name beginning Dec. 25: https://t.co/lur8Hbuv0r Arena. It’s believed to be the largest U.S. venue naming rights deal to date. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 17, 2021

Shortly after, the company announced that the rumors were true, and that the partnership with the arena will be for the next 20 years.

We're extremely proud to announce that Staples Center, Los Angeles' most iconic arena is getting a new name: https://t.co/vCNztATkNg Arena As part of this 20 year partnership, we're also excited to welcome the @Lakers & @LAKings as our newest partners! pic.twitter.com/KCfYKySDRt — Crypto.com (@cryptocom) November 17, 2021

In the aftermath, basketball fans took it upon themselves to make fun of the move, with two big things sticking out: the name doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, and the place will forever be known as “Staples Center,” regardless of who has the naming rights.

You’ve got to be kidding me. At least call it the Crypto Center. How terrible does crypto .com arena sound? I’m depressed. Just put the Kobe Statue up…we need somethin to cheer about… — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) November 17, 2021

Our battles were at Staples. Not Crypto Arena! 🏀😳🤨 pic.twitter.com/Nhb0YxXeEp — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) November 17, 2021

Lakers/Clippers/Sparks/Kings fans finding out we gotta call it the Crypto dot com Arena now pic.twitter.com/aEwmxhXdQj — Isaac K. Lee (@IsaacKLee) November 17, 2021

Crypto dot com: “You said you’d call it Crypto Arena and not Staples center” Jeanie Buss: pic.twitter.com/5va3waKMNj — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 17, 2021

/ABC intro music plays BREEN: We’re coming live to you from the CRYPTO DOT COM ARENA! JVG: I’m sorry Mike can someone please explain Crypto MJAX: Come on Jeff we all know that’s Superman’s dog. — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) November 17, 2021

you can really feel the energy here tonight in crypto dot com arena — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) November 17, 2021

crypto dot com arena might be the worst sounding arena in all of sports. it makes smoothie king center sound immaculate. — sean yoo (@SeanYoo) November 17, 2021

LA sports fan hearing that the Staples Center is changing its name to the Crypto dot com Arena pic.twitter.com/XfkyISMma6 — sean yoo (@SeanYoo) November 17, 2021

"the crypto dot com arena" would be considered JUST A BIT MUCH in like ready player one — Walter Hickey (@WaltHickey) November 17, 2021

it’s still gonna be the Staples Center https://t.co/lV2PqDeyfc — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) November 17, 2021

The last time the Lakers pulled off a huge deal — the one that brought Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles and has looked better for the Washington Wizards at this early juncture — was the punchline of some jokes, too.

Staples Center vs. Crypto dot com Arena pic.twitter.com/sUH9omTlsO — Jason Squilliams (@JasonSquilliams) November 17, 2021

The last Lakers trade worked out so well that they’re trying their hand at trading crypto. pic.twitter.com/NHwaJNInA4 — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 17, 2021

And because the Lakers have LeBron James, there were a few LeBron-inspired jokes that popped up.

LeBitcoin — ronjay 🎄 (@ronjide) November 17, 2021

LeBitcoin got the Lakers $700 million and couldn't spare a few bucks to keep Alex Caruso? Coming up next on Undisputed, why Crypto Dot Com Arena is going to be the King's Crypt, Tho! — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) November 17, 2021

The new name will go into effect in time for the Lakers’ Christmas Day showdown with the Brooklyn Nets.