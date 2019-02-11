Under Armour Will Release The ‘Coy Fish’ Curry 6 Colorway For All-Star Weekend

NBA All-Star Weekend is always a big sneaker event as the various sneaker companies take advantage of the extra eyeballs on their biggest stars with special colorways and drops around the break.

It’s an especially big week for Under Armour, as their biggest star, Stephen Curry, is heading back home to Charlotte for the festivities this week. As expected, UA made sure this year’s All-Star colorway is backed by an especially good story as they released the yellow and black “Coy Fish” Curry 6, which will release in retailers and on UA.com later this week on Friday, February 15.

Under Armour

