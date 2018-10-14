Getty Image

For those who were concerned, Steph Curry will not be suspended for stepping away from the bench in a preseason game between the Lakers and Warriors Friday night. During the game, Lance Stephenson drove to the basket and swung his arm towards Quinn Cook at the end of the play. Cook and Stephenson briefly stepped towards each other before refs and teammates stepped in. Cook walked away while Stephenson was ejected for his actions.

The play itself was pretty tame, but it did create a small moment of interest. During the dust up, Curry and DeMarcus Cousins briefly stepped away from the bench area and onto the court. They didn’t get involved in the play, but them stepping towards Cook and Stephenson could be seen as leaving the bench during an altercation, which is an automatic suspension by the NBA.