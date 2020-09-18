The NBA teams that did not go to the Bubble are gearing up for their team minicamps across the country, where they will be tested every day in order to finally get back on the court for full team practices. In San Francisco, the Warriors do not expect Draymond Green and Steph Curry to participate in the minicamp, according to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Steve Kerr told Letourneau that Green and his fiancee, Hazel Renee, are expecting the birth of a child, while Curry will also miss the camp to tend to a family matter.

“If they both aren’t able to make it, I don’t think it’s the end of the world,” Kerr told Letourneau. “These guys have played a lot of basketball for us. They know the system, and they’ll be fine regardless.”

That means the Warriors’ minicamp roster will likely be pretty similar to the G League-heavy group they rolled out during the 2019-20 regular season.

However, Warriors fans can look forward to the return of Klay Thompson, who tore his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals and has not played since. Thompson will get the chance to get up and down the floor in legitimate practices as he rehabs from the injury.