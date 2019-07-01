Getty Image

Kevin Durant almost certainly won’t play in the NBA during the 2019-20 season, but on Sunday he picked his teammates for the next four years. The two-time NBA Finals MVP announced via traditional means and then on Instagram that he would join Kyrie Irving and sign with the Brooklyn Nets as he rehabs from successful Achilles surgery in the coming months.

Durant’s decision is one that changes the landscape of the NBA, leaving behind a Golden State Warriors team he went to the NBA Finals with three straight seasons, winning two titles along the way. And it signals a huge change in a Warriors team that has since signed D’Angelo Russell to a big contract (in a sign-and-trade with the Nets for Durant) and reportedly traded former Finals MVP Andre Iguodala in the process.

Despite all the talk about Durant leaving Golden State as the team left Oakland, there was a lot of belief that Durant may stay with the Warriors, rehab his injury and, eventually, keep the dynasty together. So much so that the Warriors had a significant plan to talk Durant out of going elsewhere: namely, Steph Curry.