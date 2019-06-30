Getty Image

Kevin Durant, by any measure, is one of the best basketball players in the world. As such, his pending free agency dominated the conversation in NBA circles for months. Just days before free agency began on June 30, Durant made the non-controversial decision to officially become a free agent by declining his player option and, from there, the former NBA MVP undoubtedly surveyed a number of avenues. Ultimately, Durant elected to move to New York, but not as a member of the Knicks.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that Durant is headed to Brooklyn, joining up with Kyrie Irving on the Nets. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports confirmed the report, while Shams Charania of The Athletic reported he’ll sign a four-year max contract worth $142 million.

