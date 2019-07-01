Getty Image

It’s been a long and winding road for D’Angelo Russell. The former No. 2 overall pick encountered some hurdles as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, eventually landing with the Brooklyn Nets in a deal at least partially motivated by salary cap machinations. Everything turned around during the 2018-19 season, though, and Russell timed his breakout perfectly on the precipice of restricted free agency.

But with Brooklyn bringing Kyrie Irving on board as part of a monster opening to the free agency window, Russell’s future seemed like it would occur somewhere other than New York. That turned out to be the case, as the Golden State Warriors have reportedly swooped in to acquire the All-Star guard via a sign-and-trade. Shams Charania of The Athletic was the first to report.

Warriors are on verge of acquiring Russell, Treveon Graham and Shabazz Napier from Brooklyn, league sources said. https://t.co/4HefUBSNQA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2019

Adrian Wojnarowski soon confirmed, saying that Russell will get a four-year max deal worth $117 million.