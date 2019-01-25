Steph Curry Reportedly Received An Invite To The 2019 3-Point Contest

Getty Image

The NBA is swinging for the fences with the 2019 three-point contest. The league has already reportedly invited Dirk Nowitzki, who won the competition back in 2006, to get some shots up from deep in Charlotte next month. Now, another report indicates that the NBA would love it if a certain former resident of the Queen City would join the field, too.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Steph Curry has received an invitation to participate in the competition. Curry, who did not compete in the three-point contest last year but won it in 2015, was born in Ohio, but moved to Charlotte when he was a kid due to his father, Dell, suiting up for the Hornets for a decade.

It would be awesome if Curry participated this year, although there’s no word on whether or not he’s considering joining the field. Haynes did report, though, that if Klay Thompson is added to the All-Star Game as a reserve, he’s expected to participate. Curry, as we learned on Thursday night, already knows that he’ll start the All-Star Game.

Curry joining the field would be a treat for those in attendance, both because of his ties to the city and because watching Steph Curry hoist up a bunch of threes is always a blast. Haynes brought word that the NBA “is still rounding out its list of contestants” for the three-point contest, but so far, extending invitations to Curry and Nowitzki is a great place to start.