Steph Curry Joined Paramore On Stage And Sang ‘Misery Business’

A big year is on the horizon for Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. After the team’s Western Conference Semifinal exit to the Los Angeles Lakers last season, the Dubs went out and turned Jordan Poole into Chris Paul, with the thought being that the team relies a little too much on Curry. That, of course, isn’t necessarily a bad idea, as Curry is still one of the best basketball players on the planet, but as Steve Kerr explained, getting Paul allows them to be a little less one-dimensional on offense.

As for Curry, he’s coming off of a year where he was his usual brilliant self, but only appeared in 56 regular season games due to injuries. Understandably, he’s taken some time away from the game this offseason by doing things like making a hole-in-one and winning a celebrity golf tournament, and now, showing that he’s a Paramore fan.

The band had a show at the Chase Center on Monday night, and throughout this tour, they’ve brought folks on stage to sing the bridge of their 2007 classic, “Misery Business.” With the band in the Bay Area, Curry was the pick, so he went up on stage and knocked this out of the park.

When you come to a Chase Center concert, you never know who might show up on stage Paramore's surprise guest is none other than @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/1XykIDOirQ — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) August 8, 2023

I am going to be honest with all of you: I did not expect that I would wake up this morning to a video of Wardell Stephen Curry II joining Hayley Williams on stage to sing “Misery Business.” (In fairness, I have never, ever expected to wake up to a video of this.) Steph, if you are reading this, you are formally invited to come onto Dime to talk about this.